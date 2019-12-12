NewsCommunity Winter Wonderland downtown Franklin By Macon County News - December 12, 2019 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The second night of Winter Wonderland last Saturday saw much nicer weather than the first. Visitors to downtown Franklin were able to ride in a horse drawn carriage, visit with Olaf the Snowman and rub elbows with The Grinch while looking for bargains in downtown shops. Santa Claus roamed the streets with a willing ear to listen to children’s wishes for Christmas. For more photos, see page 13. Photo by Betsey Gooder