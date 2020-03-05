Letters to the Editor for March 5, 2020

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected on the basis of the opinions expressed. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses. Letters are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of the publisher, editor or staff of The Macon County News.

Border security is health security

The genius of President Trump is that he is using the left’s attacks on him, against them! Lately, the left has been trying to pin responsibility on the president for not responding adequately to the corona virus outbreak. But the policy of open borders, held by all of the Democratic candidates for president, is a threat to the health and well-being of the United States. Liberals condemn U.S. citizens because our ancestors came here, bringing small pox to the Native Americans. However, these same leftists are all in favor of open borders, allowing illegal aliens to flood into the U.S. exposing its citizens to corona virus, and many other threats to the health and well-being of our own population.

One reason why the president is so popular with many Americans is because he is not afraid to put our safety and prosperity above that of people who aren’t citizens of this country.

Just as the Chinese are welding the doors shut of people’s homes who are sick with the corona virus, many other countries are shutting their national borders in order to stop the disease from spreading.

The globalist policies of the liberals do not benefit any country. President Trump was right when he stated to the U.N. that the age of globalism is over. It is time for nations to support and defend their own people. They should establish mutually beneficial trade policies between individual nations, instead of one-sided globalist policies which don’t help the people, but instead, tear down one nation while building up another. It was amazing to see the huge throng, packed into the largest Cricket stadium in the world last week to hear President Trump speak to the people of India. More than 125,000 people crowded in for the largest Trump rally ever, while thousands more witnessed the event from outside the stadium. Our president and First Lady are extremely popular in India and many other countries. This bodes well for the future of both the U.S., and India, the second most populous nation in the world (17.7% of the entire world’s population.)

Meanwhile in France, the “yellow vest” protests move into their 70th week. Every Saturday, French workers gather to protest the globalist policies of Macron. Illegal immigrants are over-running France, telling French citizens to stay away from public monuments paid for by their own taxes.

When will Americans unite behind our great president, who is the envy of billions of people around the world? This man has helped the black community so much that some are calling him the first black president. Black household income is up 2.6% to the highest level in 20 years! Black poverty has reached a new record low at 20.8%. Under President Trump, 350,000 black American citizens have been lifted from poverty. The black unemployment rate has reached the lowest level ever recorded! The president asked for the black community’s vote in 2016. He challenged them with, “What have you got to lose?” I expect he will get an even larger response with their votes in 2020, and he deserves it because he is the first president in a very long time, to keep his promise to them.

Ed Hill – Franklin, N.C.

Trump, Republican Party making corruption the ‘norm’

Is it possible Donald Trump and the Republican Party he seems to have successfully hijacked have (together) made corruption the political “norm” in the United States? I’m asking for a friend.

Joel Stein (Los Angeles Times) asked a similar question. “Why did President Trump pardon a rogue’s gallery of white-collar criminals?” Stein went on to state; “many people assume he commuted former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s sentence and pardoned junk bond king Michael Milken, tax cheat Bernard Kerik, and others, simply because they were friends or because he owed them a favor.

In Trump’s world view (which we Americans have witnessed with our own eyes and ears), cheating is neither here nor there, it’s irrelevant and these white collar crooks he pardoned had been unfairly persecuted for doing what everybody else does, it’s no big deal.

Blagojevich is calling himself a “political prisoner,” even though he was caught, among other crimes, demanding that the CEO of a children’s hospital give his campaign $50,000 or see its public funding cut off.

Stein states succinctly in layman’s terms, “it’s clear who benefits from accepting corruption as normal and inevitable – the strongmen trampling democracy around the globe.”

Clearly Donald Trump fits that genre; in fact, it’s not only characteristic of Trump, he excels at it. In Trump’s world (and that of those he surrounds himself), truth is inconsequential, totally unimportant. Conversely Trump seems to take extraordinary pride in his own lies, the number and severity of which are legend.

It was a severe blow to our system of checks and balances that Trump remained in office following his impeachment, dodging justice by disregarding the Constitution and refusing to comply with subpoenas.

Our government’s inability to oversee the executive branch coupled with Trump’s disdain for truth and justice has substantially crippled our government and contributed significantly to making corruption normal and acceptable. This is a severe threat to our most fundamental institutions and to the very foundations of our democracy.

By remaining silent, or by supporting Donald Trump in any way, shape or form, we become (either knowingly or unwittingly) accomplices, co-conspirators in the devaluing and ultimate death of America’s most cherished and treasured moral standards and guiding principles. Are you willing to let that happen? God help us.

David L. Snell – Franklin, N.C.

We must be careful of altered weights

In ancient times as in today, we use measures and standards to determine values, weights and quantities. I remember a time when buying a pound of meat from a butcher, you made sure his thumb was not touching the scale. This would be a measure by a corrupt merchant to make an item appear heavier than it was. He redefined the measure to conform to his will.

Altered weights not only corrupt merchants but also society. When we change the meaning of God’s word, we are dealing with altered weights and false measures. We know everything has two sides, good- evil, life- death, God-Satan, male-female. We either believe the Bible is the living word of God or we don’t. We must be careful of altered weights. We must never change the truth to fit our will but rather change our will to fit the truth. We must never bend the word of God to fit our lifestyle but rather change our lifestyle to fit the word of God. We must be careful of false standards and false measurements. Second Timothy 4:3-4 says For the time will come when men will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear. They will turn their ears away from the truth and turn aside to myths.

Mike Townsend – Franklin, N.C.

What do you believe?

Last week one letter writer stated that Trump released the transcript of his July telephone call with Zelensky. He did not. He released a version that he wants us to believe. Zelensky said he was under no pressure. What would you expect him to say in his first few days in office to the most powerful nation on earth from which his country desperately needs military aid to hold off invading Russia?

Further, that writer wrote that Republicans were “denied access” to the SCIF. Most people doubt the veracity of Trump’s claim about that. It appears that Trump refused the opportunity to participate in his own defense.

Bear in mind that I do not have access to the facts surrounding Washington proceedings. My informed opinions are expressed here.

Furthermore, in reference to another writer’s words I will contest the claim that the Bible (God’s word) is supported by scientific evidence. I believe there is some correspondence between the historical records of the Bible and scientific study. But, the correspondence is far from complete. Bear in mind: European settlers could not explain to the native “savages” where God came from. Can anyone reading this claim to know the answer to that question? Yet many people still believe every word in the Bible. That is their right in America.

The reality is this: Neither creation nor evolution can be proved beyond doubt. Folk-rocker Bruce Springsteen wrote “…at the end of every hard day people find some reason to believe.” They believe in evolution or creation. They believe! That is all they can do with what we have – believe.

Paul Simon sang, “Still a man he hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest.” It seems like we all do that at times. We like to hear what supports our beliefs. Then we believe what we hear. There is comfort in believing something. But, we should question our beliefs over time. What do you believe?

Dave Waldrop – Webster, N.C.