Classifieds for March 12, 2020

Real Estate

FIXER UPPER BY OWNER 2BD/1BA single-family home on .35 acre lot. Owner Financing. Great potential for handy homeowner. Drive by First at 1284 Hidden Hills Road, Franklin then call for details. $45,000. (828)884-6706.

Rentals

APARTMENTS FOR RENT 1BD/1BA Ground Level Apartment, $575/monthly, Utilities Included. Service Animals only. (828)421-3016.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, Get your lawn equipment ready for Spring. 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Light Housekeeping. References. Over 10 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

WALLPAPERING INSTALL & Removal. Interior and Exterior Painting. Wood Flooring, Tile, Laminate. 35+ Years Experience. (828)200-5961 or (803)600-5222.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

CARL’S HANDYMAN SERVICE Odd Jobs, Yard Work, Haul Offs. Reliable, Fast Service, Free Estimates. Call (828)342-3208.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Spring landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HILLBLAZER PROPERTY Maintenance/Management: Pressure Washing, Repairs, Painting, Debris Removed, Insured, Property Inspections, Monitoring (828)371-6844 US Navy Veteran Retired.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

BLADES OF GLORY Lawn Care, Landscaping Services, Moving Services, Free Estimates. Evan Klatt. (828)421-2901.

NEED YOUR HOUSE Cleaned. Call (828)347-6284. Honest, Reliable and Experienced.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

Misc. For Sale

GRAVELY COMMERCIAL MOWER Pro-Walk Gear Commercial Mower. with a 48” deck, and a 14.5 HP Kawasaki motor. Just been service and ready for Spring. Call (828)342-3857.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, MRE’S, Much More! (828)349-3140.

Motor Vehicles

LEXUS SUV 470 black with beige interior, 2008, 150,000 miles, in excellent condition, call or text (828)421-3501.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Boats & Campers

“STOW DON’T TOW” Store your boat or RV at the lake instead of towing over the mountain. 10×30 covered units $65/mo. Open storage $35/mo. Enclosed storage 12’ x 36’ $125/mo. Summer special: 1-month free w/ 12-month lease. Lake Chatuge Storage corner of 64E & Cold Branch Rd. Call: (828)342-3058.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins. Call Dan (828)421-1616. Any Quantity, Coins Also For Sale.

Garage & Yard Sales

SATURDAY ONLY 9AM-4PM Guns, Coins, Jewelry, Antiques, Furniture, Much More! One Mile Past Subway Restaurant on 441 So. Towards Otto.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED and Dog Walkers at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Mon.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

PANCAKE SUPPER Maiden’s Chapel Saturday, March 14, 5:30-7. 1.5 miles off West Old Murphy Rd., 230 Maiden’s Chapel Church Rd. Donations will be accepted for the Missions programs.

OTTO CHARITY 5K RUN and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk, March 28, Tassee Shelter, 877 Ulco Dr., Franklin, Registration 8am. All proceeds benefit Appalachian Animal Rescue Center, Macon TRACS, Otto Community Development!

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! Hours 10am-4pm Mon.-Sat. (828)524-5273. Hours for the Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. are Mon.-Sat., 10am-4pm, (828)586-1800.

Help Wanted

CNA/PCA NEEDED Apply in person at Grandview Manor Care Center or call Hannah. (828)524-4425, ext. 207.

OLD EDWARDS Hospitality has the following positions open: Restaurant Four65: Part-time servers, full-time Hostess, AM/PM Sous Chef, Cook and Utility, Dishwashers needed (Full-time year round, and seasonal), Seasonal Servers, Seasonal bellmen. Banquet Bar Supervisor. Banquet Captain, Server, and Full-time Junior Sous Chef for Half Mile Farm. Old Edwards: Front Desk, Bellmen, Spa attendants & concierge, Housekeepers, Laundry, Experienced servers & server assistants,.. Please send resume in pdf format to pturnbull@oldedwardsinn.com or apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

COMPANION HEALTH CARE Now Hiring: CNA’s and Experienced Caregivers Needed for in Home Care. Call (828)524-6444.

HAMPTON INN FRANKLIN Now Hiring Housekeeping positions. Apply at front desk. Posiciones de limpieza Aplicar en el hotel.