Obituaries for July 2, 2020

Arthur Louis Barfield

Arthur Louis Barfield, 93, of Hernando, Fla., passed away April 13, 2020, in Lecanto, Fla. He was born June 24, 1926, in Tampa, Fla., to the late William Barfield and Agnus Alice Rosse, preceded in death by his late wife of 60 years, Edna Louise Barfield and brother, Charles Williams Barfield.

He was a 25-year resident of Citrus County, original member of the Citrus County Airboat Club and all- around neighborhood ambassador to Willola Heights.

He married the late Edna Louise Barfield on Oct. 2, 1948. They spent many of their 60 years together loving and caring for their children, their friends and their families. Louise Barfield passed of Alzheimer’s on Jan. 8, 2009.

In 2009, he married Faye Pearson. Faye, Louis and Louise were childhood friends that grew up in Seminole Heights. Faye introduced Louis and Louise in 1948 and remained friends with Louise until her death.

He was born and raised in Seminole Heights and Gowers Corner area. Growing up during the Great Depression, he spent time at Mary Help of Christian orphanage prior to attending Jesuit High School. During high school, he was an ROTC member while working at the Tampa shipyard. He enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and at basic training was assigned to landing craft because of his experience around water and being a strong swimmer. He was a first invader in the battle of Iwo Jima, fought on Feb. 19, 1945, in the Pacific front during World War II. During the battle, he was coxswain for both Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel (LCVP) and Landing Craft Mechanized (LCM). His unit was awarded a Navy Unit Commendation for distinguished heroism against the enemy.

In 1952, he joined the city of Tampa Fire Department where he was stationed at Station 4 in Ybor City for nearly 20 years. He maintained a side job as a glazer and became sought after for customized glass work in Tampa. He enjoyed playing softball on the fire department team and was an avid spear fisherman. He enjoyed spending time water skiing with his family and friends. When he retired from the Tampa Fire Department in 1972, Louis and Louise moved to Marathon, Fla., to pursue retirement as a commercial lobster fisherman where he ran three boats: the Green Hornet, Sally J and the Wa-Pa-Ho.

In 1981, he and Louise moved to Franklin, N.C., where they were active members of the community and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic church for nearly 15 years. He was past president for Macon County church league softball, member of Knights of Columbus, and a volunteer youth baseball and basketball coach. Always quick to help a neighbor or friend, often lending time and his craftsman skill to others in need, he endeared himself to many expecting nothing in return.

He is survived by his wife, Faye Pearson; one brother, Seth Marshall Smith (Janan) of Dade City, FL; son, Michael Louis Barfield (Linda) of Winter Haven, FL; son, Ricky D. Smith (Cathy) of Michigan, and daughter, Dyann Barfield Stroud (Wade) of North Carolina; grandchildren, Michael Louis Barfield Jr. (Jordan), Gabriel U’Donah Jonas (Helen), Steven Allen Barfield (Shannon), Summer Rachel Melin (Justin) and Aspen Michelle Leonard (Quinn) and nine great grandchildren (Iris, Landon, Dylan, Chase, Kennedy, Hazen, Rory, Tate and Kasen).

A celebration of life has been scheduled for June 29, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.

Betty Lou Clontz-Tabor

Betty Lou Clontz-Tabor, 74, of Bryson City, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Born in Haywood County, she was the daughter of the late Fred Clontz and Rosa Spain Clontz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Fred and Terry Putnam; daughter, Sheila Dianne Putnam Smalish and five brothers and sisters. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister; she loved her family immeasurably. Although she loved nothing more than spending time with her family, she could often be found painting and enjoyed playing cards. She was Baptist by faith.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Thomas “Tom” Tabor; daughter, Callie Sneed of Covington, Ga.; and 11 grandchildren, including granddaughter, Stormy Smith, with whom Betty was very close; 16 great grandchildren; and three nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 20, at 3 p.m., at Tabor Family Cemetery. The family will meet at Tom & Betty’s home, 6911 Hwy 28 S, Bryson City, until 2:30 pm, prior to going to the cemetery.

Jane A. Lewis

Jane A. Lewis, 84, went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 27, 2020. She was born in Highlands, N.C., on Sept. 17, 1935, where she spent her entire life. She was the daughter of the late Charlie Anderson and Mattie Hall Anderson. Growing up, she enjoyed many happy hours riding horseback at Cranes Stables and hiking the beautiful mountains.

Following graduation from Highlands High School, she met the true love of her life, Alan Lewis, who was sent to Macon County as a North Carolina State Trooper, and soon found his way to Anderson’s 5¢ & 10¢ Store where she was working in the family business. After falling in love, they were united in marriage at the First Presbyterian Church in Highlands on Nov. 28, 1954, by Alan’s father, Rev. Arthur Lewis, a Methodist preacher.

She was a lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church, being very active as a choir member and Sunday School teacher, and also held offices in the Women of the Church organization in her younger years.

She always loved and prayed for her family every day, her “jewels.”

Survivors include her four children, Martha L. Betz and husband Richard, Angela L. Jenkins, Bill Lewis, and Scott Lewis; four grandchildren, Sam Jenkins (Jessie), Jimmy Jenkins (Jessica), Amy J. Ramey (Brandon), and Katy Betz (David); seven great-grandchildren, Analyse Crook, Ella Crook, Aiden Crook-Jenkins; Briana Jenkins, Karmen Jenkins, Kadence Ramey and Cambran Ramey. Additionally, she is survived by her sisters, Angela Hardin of Asheville, Anne Sellers of Clemson, Mary Shearouse of Candler, and sister-in-law, Lizette Pryor of Raleigh; several cousins; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alan Lewis, and one infant great-grandson, James Taylor Ramey.

A funeral service could not be held at the First Presbyterian Church. Pallbearers would have been Sam Jenkins, Jimmy Jenkins, Brandon Ramey, Paul Kinsland, Terry Potts, and Greg Thompson; honorary pallbearers, Richard Betz, Jeff Cox, Jimmy Lowe, Steve Ham, and Skip Hughes.

A private graveside service will be held at Highlands Memorial Park with the Rev. Curtis Fussell and Rev. Emily Wilmarth officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 548, Highlands, NC 28741.

Suzanne Marie Fredrickson Thomas

Suzanne Marie Fredrickson Thomas, born to Theodore R. and Grace (Gilbert) Fredrickson, in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 8, 1946, passed away in Bradenton, Fla., with her children by her side on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

She is survived by her son, Brian L. (Stacy) Thomas; daughter, Dawn M. Thomas Potts and family friend Wesley Cook, all of Bradenton; two sisters, Shirley Ches of Franklin, and Karen Rice of Kettering, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and their families.

Residing in Macon County since 2002, she worked for a number of years as secretary for Lamplighter Realty, and then for 10 years at Harrah’s in Cherokee where she had numerous great friends, fellow employees and “regular” customers alike. She was a passionate Franklin Lion, and initiated the Lion’s Club collection “tackle boxes” that she placed in several venues around town, which made it easy for residents to donate used glasses, hearing aids, and empty printer ink-cartridges for recycle to benefit the Lions Club mission for the blind and vision impaired. When her work hours allowed, she was an active member with Democratic Woman of Macon County, and in years past, she loved to participate with a local line-dance group. Her many old friends in North Carolina will remember the great big smile she had for everyone she met, and have sorely missed her these past two years since she left our mountains. We her family, though missing her so very much, are joyful that she was finally able to make her dream come true, retire and move to Florida to spend time simply being close to her son and daughter.

Services will be at a later date in our family home town, Northport, Mich We’ll always love you, dear little sister – till we meet again we’ll remember and treasure our special times.

Bobby Claude Conley

Bobby Claude Conley, 91, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born July 25, 1928, in Macon County, to the late Claude J. and Ruth Mize Conley. He was an automobile mechanic and of the Christian faith. He served his country during the Korean War and was a member of the Franklin VFW.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Tice (John), of Franklin, and Teresa Buchanan (Darrell) of Franklin; a son Larry Conley (Sheila) of Franklin; four grandchildren, Crystal Conley, Erica McFall, Kayla Allen and Melissa Setzer; 10 great-grandchildren, Devon McFall, Austin McFall, Robert Lee McCall, Brooke Sanders, Evelyn Smith, Cayden Smith, Dylan Setzer, Kaylee Setzer, Brantley Setzer, and Mattilyn Allen.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Stacy Lionel Brendle

Stacy Lionel Brendle, 51, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born Sept. 19, 1968, in Swain County, North Carolina, to the late George Stanley Brendle and Margaret Cochran Brendle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, who formerly owned and operated the Pizza Peddler Restaurant in Franklin for 31 years.

He loved fishing, cooking, music, and loved singing southern rock.

He is survived by his daughter, Talyah Brendle of Franklin; brothers, Dale Brendle and James Brendle both of Franklin, and several nieces.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bryant‑Grant Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

