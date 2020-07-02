Real Estate

2 LOTS ON WHITE OAK CIRCLE in Franklin. (828)347-2878.

4 UNIQUELY BEAUTIFUL Cullasaja Riverfront Lots in Eco community located between Franklin and Highlands on Hwy 28 N. $79K to $99K. (828) 371-7940.

Rentals

1/BD CABIN $500/monthly, 1/2 person Camper $500/monthly, 4 RV/Camper lots $325/monthly, 2/1 Basement Apt. $675/monthly. No Smokers, No Pets, $25 inspection fee, Background checks, Water, Sewer, Garbage Included, Power in your name. Off Potts Branch Road. (828)371-6844.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 24 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $30. Call (828)524-0114.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Spring landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

PACKING CLEANING Organizing & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services. (828)550-4585.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Spring Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

J&D HOME REMODELING & Repairs, 35+ years experience in Kitchen and Bath Remodels, Exterior & Interior Painting, Decks, Tile Work, Etc. Have References. (828)424-1795. Ask for James.

HILLBLAZER PROPERTY Maintenance/Management: Pressure Washing, Repairs, Painting, Debris Removed, Insured, Property Inspections, Monitoring (828)371-6844 US Navy Veteran Retired.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, Get your lawn equipment ready for Spring. 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

Misc. For Sale

FARMERS MARKET Summer Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, Fresh Chicken, artisan breads, pastries, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, Hydrangeas, Turnips, CBD Oils. 200 Block East Palmer.

FREE FIREPLACE WOOD Cut and split. Seasoned! Pick up only. Call (828)369-0109.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

1996 NISSAN MAXIMA with tow package. 95K mileage. Prefers good gas. $2,450. Paula. (828)369-7720.

Wanted

CHEROKEE PLUS We Buy & Sell Coins, Currency, Scrap Gold & Silver. (828)421-2461 or (262)488-3374.

FIREARMS WANTED: Licensed dealer buying firearm collections, estates, or single guns. Paying fairly according to market prices. Call Josh at 828-371-7919

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.comv

Garage & Yard Sales

2 FAMILIES Saturday 4th, 9am-2pm, Furniture, Tools and Household Items. 796 Prentiss Bridge Rd.,

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Tues.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

Help Wanted

COMPANION HEALTH CARE Now Hiring: CNA’s and Experienced Caregivers Needed for in Home Care. Call (828)524-6444.

OLD EDWARD HOSPITALITY currently has the following positions available: Cosmetologist, Certified Massage Therapist, Spa Attendant, Pool Attendant, Madison’s Server, Asst. Pastry Chef, Pastry Cook, Cook, Dishwasher, Four65 Server, Hostess, Cook and Dishwasher, Half Mile Farm Server, Old Edwards Club Cook, Server, Bellman, Night Auditor, Housekeepers, Part-time Marketing Assistant. Please apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers.

WANTED CLASS A Truck Driver, Local Deliveries, Tanker and Box Trailer. Home Every Night. (828)524-2353.

LANDSCAPE TEAM MEMBER work outdoors in the fresh mountain air for an established small business. Landscaping experience preferred, but willing to train. Driver’s license required. Pay is based on experience. Cornerstone Landscaping (828)342-2706.

MACON MEDICATION Assistance Program is currently seeking a qualified candidate for the position of Director. This position will be responsible for planning, organization, and direction of programs to assist low income and underinsured clients in obtaining their medications through various patient assistance programs. The preferred candidate will have experience in nonprofit/human services program operations, coordinating volunteers, and fundraising. Resumes and letters of interest may be sent to: Macon Medication Assistance Program, P.O. Box 1722, Franklin, NC 28744. Interested applicants may also call 828-524-5258 for more information.