Arrests for October 15, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests October 3 – 11. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

October 6

Erin Rebekah Hall, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Chad Denton Allen, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

James Ronald Teems Jr., was charged with assault on a female. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

October 7

Micah Dillon Breedon, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Jason Robert Mock, was charged with probation violation. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

October 8

Clarissa Anne Smith, was charged with failure to appear. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

William Prince, was charged with failure to appear. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Jennifer Lynn Nations, was charged with breaking and entering, attempted break/enter a motor vehicle, communicating threats. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Carole Forrest, was charged with second degree trespass. Michael R. Hollifield made the arrest.

Morgan Corissa Cowart, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

October 9

Juanita Harris, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

David Matthew Green was issued an order for arrest for damage to coin/currency machine. Garrett D. Hovis made the arrest.

Monique Laverne Smith, was charged with uttering a forged endorsement, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Shandra Leigh Elliott, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Austin Harley McCall, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

October 10

David Matthew Green, was issued warrant service. Stephanie Robbins made the arrest.

Louis Edward Testa, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Glenn Edward Forrest, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

October 11

Brian Keith McConnell, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

October 3

Jonathan Sam Brady, 38, of Mineral Springs Rd., was charged with assault on a female, possession of a firearm by a felon. No bond was set.

October 4

Hung Thang Huyah, 45, of Cullowhee, was charged with second degree trespass, failure to appear for felonious larceny, breaking and entering. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

October 5

Jonathan Sam Brady, 38, of Mineral Springs Rd., was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Heather Michele White, 25, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Crystal Beth Arkansas, 38, of Ruth Sneed Lane, Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass, failure to appear for resisting a public officer, intoxicated and disruptive. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Jimmy David Williams, 51, of Rock Hill Church Rd., Whittier, was charged with school attendance law violation. No bond was set.

October 6

Randy Lynn Olvey, 54, of East Martin Luther King Dr., High Point, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Jonathan Sam Brady, 38, of Mineral Springs Rd., was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Randal Lewis Marrinan, 52, of Elm St., was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

October 7

Billy Jack Hicks, 48, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. No bond was set.

Eddie Bingham, 46, of Dellwood Dr., was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.

October 8

Marcos Edmund Mundo, 39, of Olivine Place, was charged with false imprisonment, resisting a public official, assault on a government official, assault on a female. No bond was set.

Kristin Lee Devecki, 37, of Allen St., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Jessica Ashley York, 25, of Sylva, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

William David McCoy, 33, of Lee St., was charged with failure to appear for possession of stolen goods/property, Haywood County misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

October 9

Travis Ray Morgan, 25, of Rock Hill Church Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, motor vehicle theft. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

October 10

Otono Milan Rodriguez, 28, of Grassy Branch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with all other offenses, resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

October 11

Fernando Esau Alvarez-Blanco, 18, of Petunia Lane, was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.