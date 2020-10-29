Classifieds for October 29, 2020

Real Estate

FRANKLIN NC WATERFALLS land for sale by owner. 70 ft falls, winding creek, mountain views. (total 6 acres with 3 separated geographical sites). Dividable via survey in half or thirds so you can sell two sites, keep one for yourself. private and serene, close to town. sensible deed restrictions. active septic permits. easy access. videos available. Call, text to: (352)250-4492. email to: tsmart@gate.net

4 UNIQUELY BEAUTIFUL Cullasaja Riverfront Lots, $69K-89K, Water, Electric and septic permit provided, Eco Homes and RV Barns. Also South Facing 5 Acre Parcels $49K-59K. (828)371-7940.

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Unrestricted, Long Range Views, Good Roads, 6 Miles From Town. (828)421-4582.

Rentals

3BD/2BA & 2BD/2BA Homes for Rent. Non-smoking. $650. 1st & Last and Deposit. (828)634-6227 & (828)332-8456.

1BD/1BA APARTMENT $550.00 First & Last Deposit. No Pets, Non-smoking. (828)524-9713.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy, Light Housekeeping. References. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

CONNELLS LAWN & HOME Services, Start your fall clean up. We will beat anyone’s price. Pressure washing, leaf blowing, leaf removal, brush clean up. Call today, were clean cut and reliable. (828)371-8996.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

CLEANING PACKING Organizing & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services. (828)550-4585.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Fall Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

HILLBLAZER PROPERTY Maintenance/Management: Pressure Washing, Repairs, Painting, Debris Removed, Insured, Property Inspections, Monitoring (828)371-6844 US Navy Veteran Retired.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

MONITOR & TOYOSTOVE Vented Heaters Service/Repair, 31 Years Experience Serving Macon & Jackson Counties. Leon (828)349-3949.

Misc. for Sale

SMALL A/C WINDOW UNIT 16”W, 13”H, 16”D. $35. Stove/range 30”W,40”H,27”D, & range hood, buyer removes/disconnect range hood/stove. $75. Refrigerator (white) 28”W,61”H,28”D. $75. Recliner vinyl/brown. $25. Up to 65” TV stand w/swivel bracket 54”L,24”H, 20”D. $45. Foyer entry metal/glass table. $60. Oak (acorn design) three-way mirror mounts on a dresser, hardware included 53”W, 46”H, 1”D. $75. Cherry oak nightstand 28”W, 26”H, 26”D. $75. Three wooden swivel bar stools (light oak). $99. Cherry oak oval coffee table. $99. Cherry oak headboard 68”W, w/frame, w/full-size mattress/box springs. $125. Solid oak oval dining-room table-(2) Inserts & (2) Chairs in good condition. $199. Paisley sage couch-90”L, (2) pillows. $199. 1 ½ cord firewood w/wood shed. $295. Other small household items. Call or text Richard (352)257-7118. Social distancing compliance required. Bring help to load any items.

30” GE ELECTRIC STOVE Flat Top, Color Slate $200 call (828)342-2543

DINING ROOM SET Table with Leaf, Pads, 8 Chairs, China Cabinet, Server, Cherry Wood $350. Cash. Weslo Exercise Bike $50 Cash. (828)524-9825.

SILVER EAGLE SALE Full Sets 35 Coins. (828)226-1501.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Fall Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Peonies, Hydrangeas. Large Assortment of Cookies. 200 Block East Palmer.v

Motor Vehicles

2001 FORD F-150 4×4, 5-speed, 214K miles, runs good, looks great. $3,200. Call (828)371-1174.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Garage & Yard Sales

SON RISE MISISTRIES 462 Depot Street, Yard Sale, Friday, Oct. 30 Saturday, Oct. 31. Many New items. A portion of proceeds benefit missions and remote Churches in Rwanda.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.com

BUYING WILD GINSENG Open 4-8pm, Daily, Best price paid. Large amounts welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524-7748.

Animal

MISSING CALICO CAT “Sugar”, Female, Meadowbrook Dr., Area, Cash Reward Offered. Missed Dearly. (828)371-2525 or (828)371-2317.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Open Tuesday and Thursda. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR Friends of the Greenway, Saturday, November 4, 9-3, Safety precautions in place, greater vendor spacing, masks are required for vendors and FROG volunteers, encouraged for all others.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

EXPERIENCED GROUP EXERCISE Instructors Indoor Cycle, Barre or Group Exercise $50.00 per hour. Must have at least 1 yr experience. Old Edwards Spa, Highlands NC Send Resume in PDF format to Kyra Russell krussell @oldedwardsinn.com

FREEMAN GAS has an opening for a CDL Driver for local delivery of propane gas in the Franklin, NC area. Must have Class B CDL and X endorsement, good driving record and be able to pass DOT physical and drug test. Excellent benefits, 401k, insurance, sick pay, uniforms. Apply in person Monday thru Friday 9am to 4pm at 616 Highlands Road Franklin, NC 28744.

OLD EDWARDS INN & Spa, Highlands NC Housekeeping and Dishwashing starting at $13 per hour. Now recruiting for Housekeepers, Houseman, 2nd Shift Laundry, Turndown Attendants, Dishwashers, Sous Chef, Cook, Experienced Gardener Assistant, Servers, Asst. Sommelier, Host/Hostess, Bussers, Old Edwards Inn Rooms Manager, Bellman, Night Audit, Fitness Manager, Spa Attendants, Cosmetologist, Acorn’s Warehouse Associate, Retail Sales Associate. Benefits offered after 90 days employment. Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.