Obituaries for December 24, 2020

Robert Alan Wright

Robert Alan Wright, 85, of Franklin, N.C., and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. He was a native of Meriden, Conn., and received his formal education in Connecticut and Michigan. He had a successful career in the corporate offices of Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Corporation, first in Connecticut, then in Florida, having traveled abroad many times for the company in the last 10 years of his career. He is survived by a son, Glen, and two daughters, Tami and Michelle, all of the Palm Beach Gardens area; and seven grandchildren and great grandchildren. No services are planned at this times.

Elizabeth Ann ‘Libby Ann’ Dean

Elizabeth Ann “Libby Ann” Dean, 79, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Harris Reginal Hospital in Sylva. She was born March 31, 1941, to the late Oline and Reba Boston Stanfield. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers, Bob Stanfield, Richard Stanfield and Jim Stanfield. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Eugene Dean; a son; Johnathan Dean; and sister in-law, Brenda Stanfield. Also known by her friends as “Libby Ann,” she lived her entire life in Macon County North Carolina. Libby’s father was killed in France during WWII when Libby was five years old. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a homemaker and enjoyed keeping house and cooking and providing for her family. She was a seamstress with VanRaalt for several years and also worked in the office of APAC. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Toys for Tots at Toysfortots.org.donate/toys.aspx No services are planned at this time Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com. Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

James David Miller

James David Miller, 64, of Toccoa, Ga., passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. He was born July 23, 1956, in Highlands, N.C., to Mary Ruth Ledford Miller and the late Edwin Dillard Miller. He was a carpenter/builder and loved to fish and ride horses. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers, Edwin Lee Miller (Suzanne) of Tiger, Ga., and Jerry Dean Miller of Toccoa, Ga.; two sisters, Linda Higgs (William) of Spartanburg, S.C., and Minnie Schildhauer (Butch) of Monticello, Ga. No services are planned at this time. Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Miller family. Online condolences may be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Walter Polk Morgan

Walter Polk Morgan, 80 of Asheville, N.C., died on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. He was born in Macon County, the son of the late William Dooly and Pansy Maynor Morgan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Rogers. He was a charter member of Skyland Baptist Church in Asheville and retired from Dupont where he was a powerhouse operator. He enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, reading, baseball and had a love of music; particularly bluegrass and gospel. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Corn Morgan; two daughters, Donna Green of Arden and Janice Brackett (Tim) of Franklin; four grandchildren, Kyle Brackett, Brandon Green (Alesha), Tyler Brackett, and Ashley Lowe (Josh) surviving. Funeral service was held on Friday, Dec. 4, at the Skyland Baptist Church in Asheville with Rev Robert Ponder will officiating. Burial was in the New Salem cemetery. Pallbearers were Brandon Green, Alesha Green, Tyler Brackett, Kyle Brackett, Ashley Lowe, Josh Lowe and Daniel Grindstaff. Memorials can be made to the NC Autism Society in honor of Kyle Brackett, 306 Summit St, Asheville, NC 28803. Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com. Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Richard Irving Bullis

Richard Irving Bullis, known by his family and friends as Dick, was born on Sept. 21, 1930, to James J. and Adelaide McKewen Bullis and passed from this life on Dec. 13, 2020. He was known for being genuine and totally without pretense. He loved his country and did his patriotic duty by serving in the United States Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Bon Homme Richard. He was a visionary who lived his motto: “You can’t steal second base with one foot still planted on first.” With a reputation built on honesty and integrity, he made his living as an advertising executive for the St Pete Times and had many successful ventures as a land developer. Music and wood carving were two of his passions. His musical talents included his ability to play piano, guitar, and drums. He loved and lived music, especially Big Band and Jazz, and never missed an opportunity to tune in to The Lawrence Welk Show. His ability to make something beautiful out of a block of wood was amazing. He was an award winning wood carver. He was of the Episcopal faith. He is survived by the love of his life, Jayne Carmody Bullis. Together, they celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this year, a true testament to their love and devoted partnership in all things; their daughter, Suzanne B. Main (Glenn); two grandchildren, Natasha L. Main and Brittney Main; three great grandchildren, Seth Wilson, Malia Helton, and Khyalee Dixon; his sister, Virginia Nelson, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, J. Peter Bullis. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Buck Creek community. Burial and military rites will be at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, N.C. In keeping with Dick’s favorite cause, Memorials may be made to, Shriners Hospitals for Children—Greenville, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605. Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve Dick’s family. Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfamilyfuneralcare.com.

Rev. George Thomas Fisher

Rev. George Thomas Fisher, 91, went home to his Lord Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. He cherished his wife, Kathryn, (who died in May 2020) and his children, extended family, friends, and congregations. A Renaissance Man, classics scholar, composer, collector, poet and teacher/mentor, he lived an exuberant life full of integrity and infectious joy. There are no words to express how deeply he is loved and will be missed. George Thomas Fisher was born in Bayonne, N.J., June 25, 1929. He was the youngest of three children born to Herbert George Fisher and Mable Lenore (Nye) Fisher. Early in life it was discovered that he had a passion for insects, music, and inspiring others through the art of teaching. He received his undergraduate degree in Biology from the University of Iowa at Ames while studying voice with Oscar Laztinzer at nearby Parsons College. He received his Ph.D. from Rutgers University, specializing in Entomology. In mid-life, he was called into the ministry. He received his Master’s in Divinity from Andover-Newton Seminary, Andover, Mass. He was ordained in the Conservative Congregational Christian Conference (CCCC) and led several congregations throughout New England. If asked, he would say his calling to the ministry was his greatest vocation. A man of diverse talents, Tom Fisher, at the age of 26, debuted at New York City Hall to rave reviews and joined the prestigious Metropolitan Opera as one of their solo artists (Basso). At age 31, he held a solo recital at Carnegie Hall with the New York Philharmonic (April 16, 1960). He was vocal coach to Kenny Rogers; a co-producer of the Broadway hit ”The Fantastiks”and an accomplished pianist and a solo flutist. He is known for his musical compositions, i.e., he wrote the Alma Mater for Johnson State College and he has been known to write a Swiss waltz or two. He also soloed with several choral societies, conducted orchestras and award-winning youth choirs, and founded The Johnson State College Men’s Glee Club. More recently, he founded the men’s chorale “Men Macon Music” in Franklin, N.C., (2010 Silver Olympics Gold Medalists). He was an executive with Libby, McNeill and Libby until he moved into the world of academia. He was a professor in the sciences at Johnson State Teacher’s College, Johnson, Vt., and finished his distinguished academic career as chairman of the Entomology Department at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H. In addition, he worked for the New Hampshire State Extension Service as an entomologist, was an expert court witness for many companies, trained pest control operators for recertification throughout New England, and founded his own company, Fisher Seminars. A curator at heart, he collected over a span of 50 years, one of the finest complete Classic Comics and Classics Illustrated Collections on the market. He is the author of the Classic Comics Illustration Index which is used by collectors around the world. George Thomas Fisher is survived by his daughters, Emily Weingarth of Villa Park, Calif., Amy Evans of Franklin; son, Forrest Fisher and his wife, Charlotte Fisher of Beaufort, S.C.; eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and the family’s newest member, Skip Jack. Funeral services were held at Bryant-Grant Funeral Home Sunday, Dec. 20. A celebration of life service will be held later in 2021 for both Tom and Kathryn. The family remains profoundly grateful for your care and memories that have enriched our lives over the years.

William Roy Mathis

William Roy Mathis, 83, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. He was born in Dade County, Florida, to Ralph Mathis and Julia Mathis Grason. He graduated from South Dade High School in 1956. He was an avid fan of airboats and fishing. He was a member of the Princeton Church of the Nazarene. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his mother, Julia Mathis Grason of Homestead, Fla.; his wife, June Anderson Mathis of Franklin; two daughters, Vicki Dinges of Franklin, and Chrissey McFadden of Hernando Beach, Fla; six grandchildren, Katrina Grassman of Atlanta, Ga, Samantha Skiner, U.S.M.C of Fort Pendleton, Calif., Kyle Hess, U.S.N. of Virginia Beach, Va.; Daniel McFadden of Sequim, Wash., Mark McFadden Jr. of Hernando Beach, Fla., and Cierra McFadden of Hernando Beach, Fla. In addition to his father, Ralph Mathis, he is preceded in death by a son, William R. Mathis Jr. and a sister, Darlene Coleman. No services are planned at this time. Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Mathis family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Raymond Wilkes

Raymond Wilkes, 84, of Cullowhee, N.C., passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C. He was born Aug. 26, 1936, in Jackson County North Carolina, to the late John and Tilitha Haskett Wilkes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Wilkes; and sister, Thelma Buchanan, He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1959. He was a furniture manufacturer by trade who loved to fish. He loved to move to different places all the while playing music on the piano, guitar, banjo and accordion. Surviving are his children, Mark Wilkes and Karen (Randall) Heien; grandchildren, Michael (Stephanie) Carswell, Samantha Moretz and Christopher (Amber) Carswell; seven great grandchildren; a brother, Allnee Wilkes; sisters, Sue Ward and Alma Webb; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at Fall Cliff Cemetery in Cullowhee, N.C., on Thursday, Dec. 24, with Rev. Steve Reeves officiating. Macon Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements Condolences can be sent to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Donald Hazen

Donald Hazen, 79, of Winter Haven, Fla., passed on to his heavenly home on Dec. 7, 2020, in Franklin, N.C., after a long illness. Born in Ellwood City, Pa., to the late Russell and Caroline Hazen, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Edith Hazen, their son, Craig Hazen, and a brother, Russell (Skip) Hazen Jr. Surviving are daughters, Debbie Call (Tim) of Virginia, and Sandra Ochsner (Arthur) of Franklin; and brother Gary Hazen of Fla.; and sister, Pat Claycomb of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and five step great-grandchildren. Don and Edith moved to central Florida in the mid-70s, where Don started a career at Walt Disney World and became the manager of the decorating department. After retiring from Disney, he and Edith moved to Franklin where they owned a company that installed vertical blinds. He was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steeler fan, loved to golf, and was extremely adept at repairing computers. He absolutely adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Daniel Quigley

Daniel Quigley, 58, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Born in Ionia, Mich., he was the son of the late Charles and Janet Johnson Quigley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Quigley. He has lived in the Franklin area for 32 years and worked as an electronics engineer. He had a passion for art, as well as working and camping. He is survived by daughter, Deven; son, Caleb; sister, Mary Jackson; grandson, Gage; stepmother, Gladys Quigley; niece, Jennifer (Brandon) Synder and their children, Aaron and Hannah; and niece, Heather Lane, all of Franklin. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com. Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Brittiney Nicole Gossett

Brittiney Nicole Gossett, 28, of Franklin, N.C., and Canton, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Born in Kennesaw, Ga., she was the daughter of Matthew Kerry Gossett, of Woodstock, Ga., and Deborah Jean Gossett Davidson, of Canton, Ga. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her nana, Dorothy Crisp of Canton, Ga.; grandparents, William and Kathleen Gossett of Canton, Ga.; stepdad, Roy Davidson of Marietta, Ga., and her beloved dog and best friend, Tucker Joe. She also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins from North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida; along with many friends who love and miss her. She worked as a bartender at Mulligans; and was licensed by the NC Board of Cosmetology as a nail tech. She loved art, particularly painting, being outdoors, gnomes, Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Baby Yoda. She loved cars, especially her red mustang. She was preceded in death by her papaw, Benny Joe Crisp; great grandparents Lyman and Lassie Ledbetter, of Franklin, and the late Frank and Edna Crisp of Franklin, and the late Bobbie Dorton Gossett, of Georgia. A private service will be held, with a larger celebration of life to be planned in the future. Rev. Jason Smith will officiate. Interment will be at a later date in the Mt. Zion cemetery in Franklin. Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com. Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.