Arrests for April 29, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests April 16 – 26. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

April 20

William Mark Pritikin, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Matthew Long made the arrest.

Nathan Peter Etzel, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

April 21

Brannon James Parrish, was charged with probation violation. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Sarah Lynn Webb, was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, probation violation. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Trance Lewis Stoudemire, was charged with probation violation, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present, injury to personal property. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Dustin Cole Estevez, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

Jeremy Cole Sanders, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

April 22

Randy Topez Stewart, was charged with false imprisonment, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

April 23

Tiegha Shaye Franklin, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods/property. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

April 24

Michael Anthony Passafume, was charged with maintaining a place for controlled substances, speeding, driving left of center, reckless driving. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

April 16

Michael Anthony Passafume, 51, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony flee to elude, assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement officer, resist/obstruct/delay, damage to property, speeding 100 MPH in 35 MPH zone, unsafe lane change, white light rear of vehicle. A secured bond of $40,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

April 17

Richard Lee Davis, 35, was charged with second degree trespassing. An unsecured bond of $800 was set. Sargent Norman made the arrest.

April 18

Angela Watson Torres, 52, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. An unsecured bond of $500 was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

William Grady Baughn 29, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $1,200 was set.

April 20

James Taylor, 55, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $3,000 was set. Officer Kirkland made the arrest.

April 18

Daniel Gregory Still, 65, was charged with second degree trespass. An unsecured bond of $200 was set. Sargent Beegle made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

April 19

Jessica Roxanne Small, 36, of University Heights, Cullowhee, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Michael Eric Stone, 50, of Live Oak, Fla., was charged with communicating threats, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, misdemeanor child abuse, assault on a child under 12, failure to appear for driving while license revoked impaired violation, misdemeanor probation violation, driving while intoxicated level 5. A secured bond of $8,500 was set.

Tansi Elaine Young, 40, of Old Soco Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to complete community service. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Alexis Cyntoria Smith, 22, of Welders Lane, Dillsboro, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

April 20

David Charles Roberts, 40, of Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Thomas Michael Joseph Wade, 18, of Touch Stone Lane, was charged with failure to appear for injury to personal property, assault on a female. A secured bond of $6,000 was set.

Stephen Jeremiah Penninger, 34, of Luker Branch Rd., Tuckaseegee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Andrew Douglas Anderson, 34, of Dills Branch, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass, resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Cody Allen Mintz, 29, of Crakin Chestnut Lane, was charged with failure to appear for probation violation. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Brannon James Parrish, 21, of Wyner Mason Rd., Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obtaining property by false pretense, breaking and entering, felony probation violation. A secured bond of $500,000 was set.

April 21

Delbert Carlsyle Ward, 30, of Hurl Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for attempted larceny. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Rhiannon Tancy Ward, 26, of Hull Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for attempted larceny. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Ryan James Schaefer, 35, of Deyoung Rd., Lymon, S.C., was charge with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of cocaine. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Mark Anthony Wood, 32, of Clay Haven Heights, was charged with felony flee/elude arrest, felony probation violation. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Shawn Aaron Bradley, 38, of Dills Branch Rd., was charged with resist/obstruct/delay. No bond was set.

April 22

Jessica Lynn Holiday, 32, of Mockingbird Lane, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on another person in the presence of a minor, simple assault, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance in prison /jail premises. No bond was set.

William Kenneth Drasdo, 41, of Mockingbird Lane, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, assault on another person in the presence of a minor, assault on a female, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Hannah Mikayla Hilton, 22, of Rosemont Rd., was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Jake Michael Radford, 22, of Catolster Johnson Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

April 23

Wayne Lee Kitchens, 46, of Sleepy Lane, Warner Robins, Ga., was charged with extradition/fugitive from other state. No bond was set.

Simon James Willmon, 48, of Whitney Dr., Asheville, was charged with failure to appear for assault on a female. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Jessica Lynn Holliday, 32, of Mocking bird Lane, was charged with failure to appear for defrauding a drug/alcohol screen test. A secured bond of $8,000 was set.

Maggie Ann Martinez, 23, of Westridge Rd., was charged with failure to appear for cruelty to animals. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Brandon Marsell Barker, 18, of Cheek Circle Rd., was charged with possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle, consume alcoholic beverage by less than 19 year old, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

April 24

Daniel Wayne Warren, 38, of Sylva, was charged with assault inflicting a serious injury, resist a public officer. A secured bond of $6,000 was set.

Matthew Douglas Owen, 37, of Eagle Ridge Rd., Sappire, was charged with communicating threats, resist/delay/obstruct. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.