Obituaries for June 10, 2021

Robert Lewis Cowart

Robert Lewis Cowart, 52, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Born in Thomasville, N.C., he was the son of the late Jessie James and Hilda Leatherwood Cowart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Barbara Ledford Cowart.

He was an avid Nascar fan, loved golfing and visiting with friends. He was a member of Tellico Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Marcella Cook Cowart; daughter, Angelica Leigh Cook of Cabot, Ark.; four sons, Brandon Lewis Cowart, Christopher Logan Cowart, and Ryan Blake Cowart, all of Franklin, and Conner Hobbs of Griffin, Ga.; brother, Keith Cowart of Franklin; sister, Teresa Hall of Asher, Ky.; and step siblings, Brian Terrell, Jack Terrell, Laura Fountain, and Cheryl Hicks; one grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service was held Friday, June 4, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Gary McCoy and Rev. Jamie Passmore officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Macon Funeral Home to help with the expenses.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Joan Marie Flanigan Wilson

Joan Marie Flanigan Wilson, 88, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday May 30, 2021. She was born April 17, 1933, in Chicago, Ill. to the late Elmer Flanigan and Urbanie DeZutter Flanigan. She was a secretary at Honeywell Aerospace Industries. She was an active member in the Ladies Auxiliary, VFW and American Legion and a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Flanigan and a son, Michael Buppert.

She is survived by a daughter, Victoria Oppenheimer; three sons, David Wilson, Jim Wilson and Larry Marsh; and eight grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Herb Magee

Herb Magee, 91, formerly of Franklin, N.C., and Spotswood, N.J., passed away May 13, 2021, in Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Myrtle; Betty, his beloved wife of 53 years; brothers, Kenneth and Melvin; sisters, Erma (Herb) Butler, Edith (John) Ferencze, Eleanor (Roy) Boyce, Marilyn (Robert) Hogue; and brother in-law, Herman Jensen.

He is survived by his children, Ron (Mary), Debby (Mark) Jeffers, Kathryn (Randy) Goossen; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; in-laws Margaret Magee, Jim and Beulah Asher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Saturday, June 5, at Rush Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your charity of choice.

Valerie Gail Crisp Hughes

Valerie Gail Crisp Hughes of Appling, Ga., departed this world and was received by her Heavenly Home Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

She was a native of Macon County, was born in the Hickory Knoll Community in the home of her late grandparents, George and Fannie Stiles, and is the eldest daughter of the late Frank L. and Leneta Crisp of Franklin. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Donna Smith; and one nephew, Caleb Nathaniel Norton.

She is survived by her husband, Tony Hughes of Appling; and two sisters, Sandra Talley of Franklin and Ruth Thomas of Hiawassee, Ga.; an aunt and uncle, Doyle and Linda Stiles of Franklin; and four nephews and several grand nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly.

She was a graduate of Western Carolina University and received her Masters Degree in Education from Clemson University.

Upon her graduation from Western Carolina University, she was one of few chosen to participate in an exchange teacher program to South America. From there, she continued her teaching career in Westminster, S.C., Cashiers, N.C., and Augusta Ga.

During the 1970s and early 1980s, she lovingly served as the primary and teen Sunday School teacher at Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church. It didn’t matter if she had only two to three children in a class, she never faltered on a lesson plan or attendance because she loved to teach children about God’s unconditional love and the stories of Jesus. She had an unfailing love for the Lord, her family and children. The children in the family have always had an enduring love for her. She was the member of the family that always brought love, joy, humor and structured chaos. Family get-togethers will never be the same.

She was a charter member of The Shepherds Church in Appling. She took on the role of Sunday School director and was responsible for Children’s Church and all the seasonal presentations such as greening of the church for Christmas, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and other events.

A service was held Monday, June 7, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home, Franklin. Burial followed at the Hickory Knoll Community Cemetery in Franklin, N.C.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 13, at 2 p.m., at “The Shepherd’s Church” in Appling.

Mary Giles Stewart

Heaven’s Gates opened wide on May, 12, 2021, to welcome Mary Giles Stewart, into Glory.

She was born on June 7, 1929, to the late Virgil and Myrtle Garner Giles. She loved the Lord with all her heart and enjoyed worshiping at Taylor’s Chapel Baptist Church where she was recognized as the oldest member of the congregation. She loved to read and was a very prolific reader. After she retired and had time, it seemed as if she read at least a book a day. Her family stayed on the go returning books to the library and borrowing more books. She also looked forward every month to getting her favorites, Guidepost and Reader’s Digest, in the mail.

She was a faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Next to her love for her Lord was her love for her family. Visitors to her house knew to come hungry because she was going to make sure she fed you while you were there.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John B. Stewart; and three siblings, Betty Holbrooks, Roxie Peeples, and William C. Bennett.

Left with many wonderful memories are her son, J.B. Stewart (Linda); and her grandchildren, Shane Stewart (Virginia) of Clayton, Ga., and Rev. Chad Stewart (Julie) of Clarksville, Ga.; six great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, three nieces, and three nephews.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Donald Carroll McConnell

Donald Carroll McConnell, 69, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. He was the son of the late John Furman and Pauline Wyatt McConnell. He grew up in his grandparents, Arthur & Minnie McConnell, and his aunt, Jessie McConnell’s home. They, and a brother, John Keith McConnell, preceded him.

He was a Macon County native and a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He is survived by a brother, Tim McConnell of Corpus Christi, Texas; a sister, Robin Townsend, and a step sister, Paula Cowick, both of Lenoir, N.C.; caregiver, Sheila Conley (Larry) of Franklin, N.C.; and several cousins.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Loyd William Hall

Loyd William Hall, 80 of Franklin passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. He was born Jan. 4, 1941, in Clinton, Ill., to the late William Hall and Sally Farley Hall. He was a welder and worked as a Boiler Maker traveling the country to work at different power plants, but the job he enjoyed most was being a farmer. He always had a vegetable garden and loved giving it away to others. He liked to cook and smoke Boston Butts. He loved his grandchildren and always put others before himself and would help or fix anything he could for others. He was a member of the VFW and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.

He is survived by his daughter, Tamara McFeeters (Steven); a son, Eric Charles Hall (Sheryl); two grandchildren, Pierce McFeeters and London McFeeters.

No services are planned.

Willa Mae Baumgarner Stewart

Willa Mae Baumgarner Stewart, 90, of Cullowhee, N.C., passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021. She was born April 27, 1931, in Jackson County, North Carolina, to the late Claude Baumgarner and Arizona McCall Baumgarner.

She was a life‑long resident of Jackson County and was a homemaker. She was an active member of the Sr. Walk Program at the Cashiers Rec Center and a member of Yellow Mountain Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Stewart; a sister, Eddie Robinson; four grandchildren, Dixie and Michael Romano, Kent and Ashley Stewart, Kyle and Rachel Jacobs and Amiee Stewart-Marquez; two great-grandchildren, Mia Mae Romano and Nico Marquez.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Deck Stewart Jr.; a son, David Stewart; a grandson, Joshua Boyer; a sister, Martha Ingram and a brother, Marvin Baumgarner.

A graveside service was held Friday, June 4, in the Stewart Cemetery, Cullowhee, with Rev. Carl Stepp officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Yellow Mountain Baptist Church, 34 Mill Creek Road, Cullowhee, NC 28723.

Kate Penland Crawford

Kate Penland Crawford, 93, of Franklin, N.C., died Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Born in Clay County, she lived most of her life in Franklin. She was the daughter of the late J. Bayse and Alva Henson Penland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, George Emerson Crawford, who passed on January 28, 2021, as well as, son Brent Crawford, and brothers Neal, Howard, and Stanley Penland.

She was a wonderful homemaker and served Mt. Hope Baptist Church faithfully for many years. This included serving as a Sunday School teacher, VBS director and teacher, WMU leader, and using her gardening skills to provide flowers for the sanctuary.

She is survived by daughter, Martha Orr (Gary) of Williamsburg, Va.; son, Emerson Crawford (Valerie) of Kernersville, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Eugenia; brother, Pete Penland; and sister, Martha Nell Penland Parris (Bob); seven grandchildren, Cheryl, Natalie, Landon, Cameron, Caitlin, Patrick, and Penlyn; seven great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of lives will be held for both Mr. and Mrs. Crawford on Saturday, June 12, at 1 p.m., in the afternoon, at Mt. Hope Baptist Church in Franklin.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers; especially Charlene Hall, Maria Lopez, and Jackie and Jerry Guffey for their outstanding care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Hope Baptist Church or the WNC Hospice House Foundation.

Edmund S. Cameron

Edmund S. Cameron, 90, loving husband and father of four children, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

He was born on the farm he grew up on near Gibson City, Ill., on June 5, 1930. While growing up he attained the rank of Eagle Scout in the Prairielands Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and was honored by being named salutatorian of his high school graduating class. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Science degree from Purdue University. On June 9, 1960, he married Delores Anne Suter, a marriage that lasted for over 60 years. After serving as an artillery officer in the U.S. Army and teaching at the University of Illinois, he taught for 25 years at Lake-Sumter Community College in Leesburg, Fla. The couple raised four children in Leesburg, Daniel, Stephen, Douglas, and Melissa. In his 40s and 50s, he was a competitive road runner at 5K and 10K races throughout central Florida.

He spent the last 25 years of his life happily retired with Delores near Franklin, N.C. He was an outdoorsman, a horticulturist, a birder, and an avid collector of early American pressed glass. If you see a bluebird house in Macon County, North Carolina, it was likely placed there by Ed, as he put up and maintained hundreds of bluebird houses over the course of over two decades. He was a life-long student of both Latin and calculus. He is remembered fondly in his community for his longstanding support to the Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church food bank, as well as generous support to numerous other Catholic charities and wildlife conservation organizations.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edmund, and his mother, Kathryn.

He is survived by his wife, Delores, all four of their children, his children-in-law Dorian, Joy, and Guy; and his grandchildren, Andrew, Travis, Edmund, Matthew, Ava, Wallace, and Gwyneth.

A funeral mass was held at the chapel of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on April, 19, 2021.

Ralph Jacob Provost

Ralph Jacob Provost, 68, passed away on May 27, 2021. He was born on Sept. 6, 1952, to Albert and Joyce Chambers Provost.

He enjoyed reading, playing pickle ball and riding motorcycles. He was a member of Dryman’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Joan; his sons, Jacob Lee Provost (Corinne) of Laguna Beach, Calif., and Jesse McAulay Provost (Kerri) of Franklin, N.C.; his grandchildren, Jocelyn, Arley, and Chase; his brother, Tom Provost, of Rock Hill, S.C., and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Judy and Ann.

Michael Ray Dills

Michael Ray Dills, 64, of Franklin, N.C., went to be with his Savior on June 6, 2021, surrounded by his family due to complications from COVID-19. He was born Feb. 26, 1957, in Brevard, N.C., to Ray and Louise Dills. He grew up in Franklin where you could most often find him at his dad’s service station where he worked. He later married his high school sweetheart, Eva Jane Mashburn. He began doing telephone work after high school until he retired. He was a born again Christian that loved the Lord and loved to serve others. He was a deacon at Cartoogechaye Baptist Church and was actively involved in Vacation Bible School, annual drive-thru nativity and Christmas programs, and the Night to Shine prom for special needs. What most people didn’t see is that he never said no to any need the church or people had, whether big or small. He was the true definition of a deacon serving others and serving the Lord, not for his own recognition but for God’s glory. Hi favorite season was hunting season and whether it was deer, turkey, or rabbit, he loved being outdoors. He was always ready to swap deer tales and pictures with anyone that would listen. If he wasn’t in his stand, he was looking for deer and turkey sign, running his rabbit dogs, fishing in the backwoods, or looking for ginseng. The only thing that he loved more than the outdoors was spending time there with his boys and being the fun, silly Papaw to the grandkids. He is survived by his wife; sons, Justin (Sarah) and Cody (Lauryn); grandchildren, Canaan, Cal, Charlie, Hudson, Landyn, and Maddox; sister, Sherry Sanders, and a slew of family and friends that will greatly miss him. Visitation will be at Macon Funeral Home on Thursday, June 10, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral will be held at Cartoogechaye Baptist Church on Friday, June 11, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Jason Smith, Rev. Brian Browning and Rev. Rick Potts officiating. Burial will be at Gold Mine Cemetery in Highlands, N.C. Pallbearers will be Cal Drake, David McCoy, Wade Shope, Ronnie Dowdle, Dennis Holland, Jeremy Holland, Rick Carpenter, Jimmy Teem, Ken Shepherd, and Kaitlyn Bishop. Honorary Pallbearers will be the deacons of Cartoogechaye Baptist Church. Mike had a life-giving liver transplant in 2012. This gave him the chance to meet all of his grandkids and have nine more years of memories he otherwise wouldn’t have had without a transplant. In lieu of flowers, a donation fund has been set up through Donate Life in hopes to encourage organ donation so someone else could have a second chance at life. Donate Life https://www.classy.org/team/361090 Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com. Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.