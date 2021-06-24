Classifieds for June 24, 2021

Real Estate

2 ADJOINING 1 ACRE LOTS Gated Community, Close to Town, Paved Roads, Underground Utilities, Shared Well, Mountain Views. (727)510-1482.

Commercial Rentals

OFFICE/RETAIL Available 8/15, Franklin Business Center Suite 201- Great for professional office or light retail. 860 sq ft w/ up to four offices/three entrances; fronts on Palmer Street with off-street parking. (828)634-7939.

Rentals

RV/CAMPER LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. 6-month minimum. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Text your email address to (828)346-1200 for all the details.

2BD/1.5BA One level, new carpeting, paint, carport, utility room. Cowee. Landlord on property. Owner does yard work. Perfect for retired couple. No pets. First/Last/Security, Central Heat/Air, $975/monthly, Reference. Must meet lease requirements. (828)371-7760.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.v

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

GARY’S SMALL ENGINE Repair & Service, Repair to all brands of Outdoor Equipment at reasonable rates. Call (828)349-4623.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

Misc. For Sale

ANTIQUE ROUND OAK Dining Table with 6 Chairs and 2 Leaves. $1,200. (828)342-8330.

BED AND LARGE DRESSER $65 Small Carpenter Tools. Free Treadmill. Lots of Knick Nacks, Quilts. (828)371-4692 or (828)524-1091.

FARMERS MARKET Spring Season 8-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. Blueberry & Blackberry Bushes, Peonies. 200 Block East Palmer.

2017 DODGE RAM 2500 Heavy Duty, Hemi, 4 WD, Crew Cab WT, 5th Wheel, Goose Neck Hitch, New Michelin Tires, Roll & Lock Bed Cover 31,300 miles. $39,000. (864)643-1265 (828)371-9588.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Garage & Yard Sales

DEALS & STEALS Gigantic Yard Sale, 2594 Wells Grove Road Saturday, June 26, 8am-3pm. Dining room set, furniture, decor, clothing, much more!

ART BY MSW STUDIO ART Sale Original Paintings, Giclee Prints, Cards 3697 Allison Watts Rd., Franklin, 64 to West Old Murphy to Harrison Gap to Allison Watts, 9-5 Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Masks Please. Rain or Shine.

YARD SALE Friday & Saturday, June 25-26, 10-3. Toolboxes, tools, portable AC, vacuum, household items, dolls, etc. 222 Terrell Road, Franklin.

GOOD STUFF Yard Sale, Boutique to Antique, Saturday, June 26, 8-2, St. Francis Church, 299 Maple St., Franklin.

MEGA SALE June 25-26 at Asbury Methodist Church in Otto from 8-4. Includes Books, Home Decor, Clothes, Furniture and Much More!

Auctions

SMOKEY MOUNTAIN AUCTION CO. online bidding, SmokeyMountainAuctionCo.hibid.com preview in person, 175 Jim Mann Rd. Open 10am-4pm Mon-Sat NCAL 10389 (828)634-4271.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

GOOD STUFF Yard Sale, Boutique to Antique, Saturday, June 26, 8-2, St. Francis Church, 299 Maple St., Franklin.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands, NC, Gardener’s Assistant, Assistant F&B Manager, Banquet Captain, Banquet Supervisor, Restaurant Reservationist, Host, Server, Server Assistant, Bartender, Cook, Assistant Pastry Chef, Pastry Sous-Chef, Pastry & Bread Cook, Dishwasher, Reservations Specialist, Front Desk Agent, Bellman, Room Attendant, Houseman, 2nd Shift Laundry, Retail Associate, Spa Concierge, Massage Therapist, Cosmetologist, Contract Positions-Fitness Instructor (spin), Makeup Artist. Benefits and PTO for FULL TIMEApply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/career

EXPERIENCED TRIM CARPENTERS Needed Immediately. Must be experienced, have own tools. Top pay, Franklin area, every Friday is pay day. Call now (727)410-7315.

LOOKING FOR REAL Mechanic who Has Tool and Capable of Timing Belt Jobs. Honesty a Must, Lazy Need Not Apply. Apply in Person @ Ramsey’s Auto Clinic.

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR in Sylva looking for helper electricians. Must have tools, transportation, references, and willingness to work with others. Pay based on experience- Call (828)631-0341 for interview.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s and In Home Aids, Part-time flexible hours. Contact Heather (828)524-6444.

HAMPTON INN Now Hiring $11.75. All Positions Apply in person. NO phone calls. 244 Cunningham Rd.

THE SUMMER HOUSE by Reeves furniture store in Highlands is looking for full and part time positions in sales and in warehouse & delivery personnel. Must be professional appearing, friendly, self-motivated, and enthusiastic. Previous sales and/or customer service experience preferred. Competitive starting pay. Generous benefits for full-time positions. Apply in person at The Summer House, 2089 Dillard Road in Highlands.

AUTO MECHANIC WANTED Must have tools, Call (828)421-7332. Leave Message.

AUTO BODY MAN/PAINTER Wanted Also Auto Detail/Cleanup Person. Apply after 3pm at 69 Mill St. Franklin.