The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests July 21 – Aug. 2 All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

July 26

Robert David Burch, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Carolyn Rosaleigha Willis, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Doyle Wilburn Bates, was charged with assault on a female, interfering with emergency communications, injury to personal property. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Michael David Wright, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

James Smith, was charged with child support enforcement contempt.

Meghan J. Woody, was charged with child support enforcement contempt.

Preston Ross Hathcock, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

July 28

Nicholai Lamb, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

July 29

Stephanie Ann Ault, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

Damon Benjamin Ault, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Tyler Elden Deats, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Kristian Alexander Dreml, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, identity theft. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Wylene Elizabeth Wall, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Connor Christian Sim, was charged with failure to appear for felony probation violation. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Corey Lee Mullinax, was charged with aggravated assault. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

July 30

Charles Samuel Carpenter, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen motor vehicle, attempted break or enter a building. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Jacob Lee Norris, was issued a true bill of indictment, probation violation. Jay Wright made the arrest.

July 31

Connor Christian Sim, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

August 1

James Chaille Parrish, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

August 2

Joseph Matthew Swafford, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

July 22

Michala Cheyenne Taylor, 21, was issued an order for arrest for failure to appear. A secured bond of $24,000 was set.

July 24

Timothy Gordon Schewe, 54, was charged with driving under the influence.

July 25

Oscar Vanegas Cruz, 23, was charged with driving under the influence.

July 26

Amando Thomas Virata, 42, was issued an order for arrest for driving while license revoked. A $1,500 bond was set.

William Zachary Patterson, 50, was charged with trafficking heroin by transportation, trafficking heroin by possession, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for keeping/sale/use of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist/obstruct/delay, driving while license revoked, fugitive from justice from South Carolina for possession of heroin, issued an order for arrest for carrying a concealed gun/resist/obstruct/delay, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises/possession of drug paraphernalia, indictment for a habitual felon, common law obstruction of justice. A $315,000 bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

July 21

Tahzyah Kebian Whitson, 18, of Pelzel St., Asheville, was charged with maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, traffic in methamphetamine by transport, trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, conspire to traffic methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $75,000 was set.

Jeremy Lee Gunter, 36, of Whirl Wind Dr., Whittier, was charged with driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $250 was set.

July 22

Charles Michael Nash, 32, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, second degree trespass. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Samuel Jacob Crisp, 35, of Troy Martin Rd., Whittier, was charged with use of red or blue light, weapons on campus or other educational property. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

John Wesley Hooper, 42, of Keyhole Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Jessica Marie Thomas, 38, of Black Rock Rd., Cherokee, was charged with resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked. An unsecured bond of $250 was set.

July 23

Jaquelyn Ruth Stewart, 35, of Golf Estates Rd., Franklin, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of heroin. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

Matthew Douglas Rowe, 33, of Pumpkin Town Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

Andrew Doyle Boggs, 31, of Sunset Farms Rd., Whittier, was charged with larceny after breaking or entering, breaking and entering. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Jessica Marie Millett, 22, of Sunset Farms Rd., was charged with misdemeanor probation violation, larceny by an employee, larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, breaking and entering. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Randall Eugene Fowler, 55, of Hive Rd., Glenville, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

July 24

Robert Milton Lint, 61, of Henry Rd., was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond was set.

John Clayton Marmon, 50, of Dave Cucumber Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for fail to maintain lane control, driving while license revoked impaired revocation, reckless driving to endanger, driving while impaired. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Troy Ray York, 51, of Red Wing Vista, Whittier, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Shira Lynn Littlejohn, 31, of Lambert Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny, violate governor’s stay home order. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Tristan Isreal Sanchez, 32, of Big Witch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny, violate governor’s stay home order. A secured bond $1,000 was set.

July 26

Lauren Renee Mounce, 23, of Marlett Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to maintain lane control, driving while license revoked, driving while impaired. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set.

July 27

Trent Wesley Kirkpatrick, 30, of Cagle Branch Rd., was issued a child support purge arrest order. A $4,650 bond was set.

Natasha Belle Kirkland, 33, of Breedlove Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transport, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises. A secured bond of $110,000 was set.

Jodi Lynn Mason, 20, of North Jenkins Branch, Bryson City, was charged with communicating threats. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Douglas Christopher Jones, 41, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was charged with receive stolen goods. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Anthony Brett Coggins, 39, of Jimmy Morris Rd., was charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.