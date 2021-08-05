Community Calendar for August 5, 20221

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. In Person Meetings with Covid 19 Preventive Measures are held Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd., Monday, Wednesday and Friday 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave., Franklin, N.C. On Line Meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. or to speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357.

Nantahala Hiking Club will hike to East Fork of the Chattooga River on Saturday, Aug. 7. Starting at the Walhalla Fish Hatchery descend down the East Fork to the Chattooga River and have lunch. This trail is an up and down one. For more information and reservations, call. leaders Mike and Sue Kettles at (828)743-1079.

Nantahala Hiking Club will hike One Nose and Two Falls on Saturday, Aug. 7, in the Standing Indian Recreational Area. they will hike to Picken’s Nose and see great views east to Highlands and south into Rabun Gap and Betty Creek, Ga. Then return to Mooney Falls and Big Laurel Falls. For more information and reservations, call leaders Bill and Sharon Van Horn at (828)369-1983,

Nantahala Hiking Club will hike to Standing Indian Mountain on the AT from Deep Gap on Saturday, Aug. 7. This is a Vista Celebration in honor of Benton MacKaye’s idea of a trail from Georgia to Maine. Wonderful views to the west and south. For more information and reservations, call leader Katharine Brown call (828)421- 4178.

Nantahala Hiking Club Beer Release in Celebration of Benton MacKaye will be held at the Lazy Hiker on Sunday, Aug. 8, 4 to 6 p.m.

Siler Family Reunion will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Moss Valley Venue, 1145 Patton Road in Franklin. Lunch will be served at 12 noon, but all family members are invited to arrive early to bring their finest foods, visit, and reminisce outside and under cover of the beautiful open barn.

Gibson Family Reunion for the descendants of Joseph and Alva Allen Gibson will be held on Aug. 8, at the original Cowee Fire Dept. A covered dish luncheon will be served at 1 p.m., followed by a short business meeting.

Death Cafe will be held on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2 to 4 pm, at Wayfarers Unity Chapel, 182 Wayfarers Lane, Dillard, Ga. Jan Brewer, M.A., CMT, will lead a group-directed conversation about death and dying/life and living. Participants are invited to share fears, tears, laughter, curiosity, creativity, stories, or lend an open ear in this safe, relaxed and supportive setting. For further information, call Jan at (510)684-5555 or visit www.deathcafe.com.

American Legion Macon Post 108 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 108 will meet on, Tuesday, Aug. 10, light dinner at 6 p.m., regular meeting 7 p.m., at the Post Home located at 614 W, Main St. All members and all military veterans are encouraged to attend this meeting. Several recent actions affecting our organization will be discussed. Member input and assistance would be appreciated.

Macon County Writer’s Group will resume meeting Tuesday, Aug. 10, 1 p.m., in the Large Meeting Room at the Macon County Library. All writers are welcome. Bring your stories. For more information, call, Jim at jsteeley@dnet.net for more information.

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 11 and 25, 2 p.m., at First Prespyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the sings. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

Macon County Art Association Encaustic Painting Classes will be held on Fridays, Aug. 27, Sept. 3 and 17, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Uptown Gallery 30 E Main St., Franklin. For more information, call Karen Smith, at karen@programservices.org

Thursday Painters meet on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Environmental Research Center to fellowship and paint. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Participants are responsible for their own project and a bag lunch. For more information call The Uptown Gallery at (828-)49-4607 or Pat Mennenger at pm14034@yahoo.com. See more about Macon County Art Association at franklinuptowngallery.com.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Slow Spokes Franklin, a bicycle riding group, meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., at FROG headquarters for a ride on the Greenway. Ride begins at 6:45 p.m., at an easy pace, with several options of starting and stopping according to riders’ needs. Find them on Facebook at Slow Spokes, Franklin, NC, or call (828)371-4925.

Historic TM Rickman Store is now open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Located at 259 Cowee Creek Road in the historic West -Mill District. Music jams begin at noon.

Franklin Duplicate Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon games are held from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrive no later than 12:45 p.m., at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building on 441 S. While allowing play without masks, current regulations require all players to be fully vaccinated. For more information, call Larry Noyes at (828)200-9394 or email LarryRNoyes@gmail.com

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Friends of the Rickman Store are looking for volunteers to be greeters and assist in Saturday activities. No amount of time is too small. The store is open Saturdays 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, call Connie Reynolds (828)524-0359.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Macon County Public Health is currently vaccinating those eligible in all groups. Individuals that want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, must call Macon County’s Vaccine Call Center at (828)524-1500 to register and schedule an appointment. The Call Center is open Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.