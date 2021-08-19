Real Estate

2 ADJOINING 1 ACRE LOTS Gated Community, Close to Town, Paved Roads, Underground Utilities, Shared Well, Mountain Views. (727)510-1482.

Commercial Rentals

TIMES SQUARE PROPERTIES Multiple professional office, spaces available within city limits ranging from $250-$595 monthly. Residential units coming soon! (828)200-7019.

Rentals

NEWLY REMODELED unfurnished Designer Hexagon Lake house only 2 miles from town in a private secure community. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with a large deck, carport, round spa soaking tub, panoramic glass floor to ceiling windows. Central heat & A/C, full kitchen, new flooring, new stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer & dryer. Perfect for 2 adults. Feel like you are on vacation year round! Great cell phone reception and internet. Yearly rental only. Security deposit required. Must have references. Only $875.00 per month Call: (828)524-3380 or (828)342-8118.

RV/CAMPER LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. 6-month minimum. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Text your email address to (828)346-1200 for all the details.

CUSTOM BUILT HOME 2BD/1.5BA Country Living at Its Best. Great Views, Cowee Community, Central Heat/Air, No Pets. $950/monthly, First/Last/Security, with References. Lease Agreement Required. (828)371-7760.

Services

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 25 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

Misc. For Sale

BRUSHGUARD FOR JEEP GC fits 2005-2010. $200 OBO. WeatherTech Jeep floormats $50 OBO. Call (828)421-1751.

FARMERS MARKET Spring Season 8-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. Blueberry & Blackberry Bushes, Peonies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Garage & Yard Sales

MOVING SALE Everything Must Go! Friday & Saturday, 8-3 Pedestal Table with Chairs, Hutch Keyboard, Kitchen Set and Much More!12A Willow View, Mill Creek. Rain or Shine.

COMMUNITY YARD SALE Friday & Saturday August 20 & 21 9am-4pm. Located at Mi Mountain Campground, 151 Mi Mountain Rd, across from Ridgecrest towing.

SENIOR GAMES FLEA Market, Sat., August 21, 8am-1pm, at the Community Building. For more information on booth $20. call Karen or Cody (813)382-0700, (828)349-2093.

Auctions

SMOKEY MOUNTAIN AUCTION CO. online bidding, SmokeyMountainAuctionCo.hibid.com preview in person, 175 Jim Mann Rd. Open 10am-4pm Mon-Sat NCAL 10389 (828)634-4271.

Animals

2 DEXTER BULLS $900 and $500. (828)349-1156.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

PART TIME FB, Instagram and Social Media. Experience Required for marketing. Sarah. (770)757-7500.

MACON PROGRAM FOR PROGRESS 0-5 Head Start is currently seeking bids for a Nutrition Consultant to provide consulting services including menu development, evaluation and development of nutrition care plans for children with special dietary needs, evaluating and monitoring food safety and sanitation practices, and other nutrition related services as needed. Consultant must possess a BS Degree in a related field and be licensed or certified. Letters of Interest should be submitted to Macon Program for Progress, ATTN: HR Coordinator, P.O. Box 700, Franklin, NC 28744 by 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021.

MACON PROGRAM FOR PROGRESS 0-5 Head Start is currently seeking bids for a Mental Health Consultant. The candidate selected will work with children and families that have been referred for services, providing counseling and therapy as necessary. The consultant will also work closely with teachers to provide assistance in a mental health curriculum as well as consulting on managing children’s challenging behaviors. This candidate will also facilitate a Parenting Support Group. Requirements for this position include a BS degree and be licensed or certified as a mental health professional. Letters of Interest should be submitted to Macon Program for Progress, ATTN: HR Coordinator, P.O. Box 700, Franklin, NC 28744 by 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021.

OLD EDWARDS INN Old Edwards Inn & Spa, Highlands NC Restaurant Operations Mgr, Catering & Conference Services Mgr, Sales Mgr, Asst F&B Mgr, Banquet Captain, Banquet Supervisor, Banquet Server, Host, Server, Busser, Bartender, Sous Chef, Cook, Asst Pastry Chef, Dishwasher, Reservations, Front Desk Supervisor, Front Desk, Bellman, Night Audit, Housekeeping, Laundry, Cosmetologist, Spa Attendant, Massage Therapist, Spin Instructor, Graphic Designer, P/T Marketing Asst, Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

THRIFT STORE STOCKER Part-time, Must be Able to Lift 60lbs. Apply in Person for Details at AARC Thrift Store, 1507 Old Murphy Rd. Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-2pm.

THRIFT STORE CASHIER Part-time, Apply in Person, AARC Thrift Store, 1507 Old Murphy Rd., Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-2pm for Details.

THE SUMMER HOUSE by Reeves is hiring professional-appearing warehouse and delivery team members who can lift at least 60lbs and are interested in excellent starting pay as well as full benefits for full-time employees. Come by in person to 2089 Dillard Road in Highlands and ask for Sam or Janice.

THE SUMMER HOUSE by Reeves is looking to add a motivated and hard-working team member to our staff for shipping and receiving responsibilities that include checking in and price-tagging merchandise and working close with other departments such as sales and delivery. We offer excellent starting pay and full benefits for full-time staff. Must be able to lift 40lbs and have basic computer skills. Come by in person to 2089 Dillard Road in Highlands and ask for Sam or Janice.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is looking for compassionate and caring individuals to work in homes. CNAs and PCAs part-time, flexible hours. If you enjoy caring for others, contact Heather (828)524-6444.