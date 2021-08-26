Arrests for August 26, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests August 10-22. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

August 16

Joseph Matthew Swafford, was charged with failure to appear. Sergeant Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

August 17

Edward Andrew Fowler, was charged with assault on a female. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Randy Stacey, was charged with domestic physical. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

August 18

Ronnie Lee Queen, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer, child support enforcement contempt. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

August 19

Caleb Scott Tallent, was charged with probation violation. Sergeant Anthony Hopkins made the arrest.

Callie Elizabeth Rogers, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

August 20

Kenneth Kristopher Knight, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Kyle Jaycob Hanson, was charged with fugitive out of state. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Johnnie Ray Arch, was charged with failure to appear. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Stephanie Diane Evans, was charged with failure to appear. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

August 21

Rebecca Susan Harper, was charged with failure to appear for driving while intoxicated, probation violation, failure to pay probation. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

August 22

Denise Rogers, was charged with school attendance law violation. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

August 12

James Wade Combee, 37, was issued an order for arrest for domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Neil Ray Moorell, 44, was issued an order for arrest for larceny, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, possession of stolen goods, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny, possession of stolen goods. A $10,000 bond was set.

August 13

Kelly Renee Walker, 52, was issued an order for arrest for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A $10,000 bond was set.

August 14

Kenneth Lee Standingdeer, 29, was charged with second degree trespass, resist a public officer. No bond was set.

August 15

Jeremias Ambrocio Garcia, 26, was issued an order for arrest for hit and run with multiple charges of driving while intoxicated. A $7,500 bond was set.

August 16

Daniel Mark Zacarias Alder, 34, was charged with all other offenses. A $750 bond was set.

August 18

Anthony Michael Perna, 24, was charged with possession of LSD, possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A $6,000 bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

August 10

Aaron Levi Owle, 25, of Tooni Branch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner. A secured bond of $20,000 was set. Trevor K. Baldwin made the arrest.

Stacie Lee Glance, 37, of Sylva, was issued a warrant for arrest for violation of court order. A secured bond of $500 was set. Trevor K. Baldwin made the arrest.

Kasia Jade Bird, 21, of Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for reckless driving with wanton disregard, drive after consuming under 21, consume alcohol by 19/20 year old, driving while impaired, resisting a public officer, identity theft. A secured bond of $20,000 was set. Jonathan L. Kilby made the arrest.

Jacob Neal Wilnoty, 26, of Ike Swimmer Rd., Cherokee, was charged with second degree murder without regard. A secured bond of $500,000 was set. David A. Lovedahl made the arrest.

Steven Louis Broom, 43, of Caney Fork Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with assault on a female, simple assault. No bond was set. Trevor K. Baldwin made the arrest.

August 11

Mason Edward Clarke, 19, of Bridle Path Farm, Cleveland, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. A secured bond of $500 was set. Charles B. Hooper made the arrest.

Cornelious Ashe, 29, of Blanton Branch Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Robert E. Porter made the arrest.

Jennifer Denise Wolfenbarger, 26, of E. Moody Ave., Knoxville, Tenn., was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor child abuse. A secured bond of $2,000 was set. Robert E. Porter made the arrest.

Thomas Andrew Boling, 37, of E. Moody Ave, Knoxville, Tenn., was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor child abuse. A secured bond of $2,000 was set. Robert E. Porter made the arrest.

Harry Joseph Owen, 54, of Allman Rd., was charged with simple assault. No bond was set. Mark C. Junaluska made the arrest.

August 12

Kirklon Scott Turner, of Bettys Creek Rd., was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set. Michael T. Smathers made the arrest.

Ermelinda Montelongo, 63, of AEI Dr., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for first degree trespass. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Mark C. Junaluska made the arrest.

Lloyd Edward Owle, 41, of Bob Owle Rd., Cherokee, was issued a warrant for arrest for misdemeanor larceny. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

August 13

Michael Shayn Macko, 31, of Windy Gap Rd., Cullowhee, was issued a warrant for arrest for interfering with emergency communications, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, assault on a female. No bond was set. Dustin L. Bishop made the arrest.

Tonya Michelle Taylor, 48, of Quail Rd., was charged with failure to appear for shoplifting. A secured bond of $500 was set. Jesse L. Henkel made the arrest.

August 14

Justin Reeves Lambert, 39, of Sunset Farm Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for uttering a forged instrument. A secured bond of $2,000 was set. Johnathan L. Kilby made the arrest.

Lauren Marie Smith, 26, of Cheerful Cove Rd., was charged with failure to appear for aid and abet larceny. A secured bond of $2,000 was set. Johnathan L. Kilby made the arrest.

Frederick Earl Stillwell, 22, of Pecan Dr., was issued a warrant for arrest for simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set. Dustin L. Bishop made the arrest.

August 15

Brittany Lane Shelton, 28, of Clayton St., was issued an order for arrest for misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $7,500 was set. Dustin L. Bishop made the arrest.

Justin Todd Bryson, 31, of Cedar Valley Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with failure to appear for no big game license, unlawfully take big game bird. A secured bond of $500 was set. Dustin L. Bishop made the arrest.

Johnny Lee Frady, 63, of Pine Creek Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for driving left of center, driving while impaired. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Johnathan L. Kilby made the arrest.

August 16

William Daniel Sult, 36, of Pitt Rd., Blairville, Ga., was charged with probation violation, resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $15,000 was set. Trevor K. Baldwin made the arrest.

Garrett McKae Hoyle, 24, of Canter Lane, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $2,500 was set. Brandon D. Hooper made the arrest.

August 17

Robert Mitchell Hoyle, 37, of Ela Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for traffic opium/heroin. No bond was set. William S. Collins made the arrest.

Megan Dawn Wilnoty, 27, of Mary Jackson Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin. A secured bond of $15,000 was set. Trevor K. Baldwin made the arrest.

August 18

Bobby Lee Hill, 28, of Old Cullowhee Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with interfering with emergency communication, assault on a female. No bond was set.

James Parker Bryson, 23, of Grovecrest Way, Greensboro, was charged with felony probation violation. William S. Collins made the arrest.

Steven Cody Moore, 29, of Floral Dr., was charged with financial card theft. A secured bond of $15,000 was set. James A. Brown made the arrest.