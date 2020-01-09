NewsCommunity 2020 Mr. & Ms. FHS Court By Macon County News - January 9, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Franklin High School Mr. and Ms. FHS Court was chosen recently. Teachers nominated students for the court ballot and the student body voted and chose the students to represent their grade level on the court. Mr. and Ms. FHS 2020 will be crowned on Saturday evening, Jan. 25, 8:30 in the FHS gym. Pictured are (front row, L-R) Abby Carpenter, Claire Holland, Tori Ensley, Chloee Lane, Taylor Ensley, Sydney Williams, Alison Knop, Dylan Garcia, Hannah Angel, Alex Torres; (middle row, L-R) Nicholas Sanders, Brayden Watts, Lindsey Davis, Naomi Astling, Amy Tippett, Corey Burrell, Nik Payne, Josh Moss, Jesus Torres; (back row, L-R) Chad Wilson, Israel Jackson, Peyton Wood, Seth Crupi, Miles McClure, Ryan Ammons, Gabe Pangle, Jeffrey Tallent, and Zach Jones. photo by Vickie Carpenter