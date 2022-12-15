Letters to the editor for December 15, 2022

The Macon County News letters page is a public forum open to a wide variety of opinions as a right guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Letters are neither accepted nor rejected based on content. Letters must be signed and contact information provided. Views expressed are not necessarily reflective of the opinions of publisher, editor or staff. Writers are asked to refrain from personal attacks against individuals or businesses.

The Christmas Story is meant for you

Countless stories have been written throughout history and told by mankind that covers just about everything the mind can imagine. Most stories are written solely by one person, and within their lifespan. The story may be short- lived with little remembrance or reflection. Stories carry us throughout life and how our world is viewed. It’s within the writer’s eyes and mind that tells a story about life or how things seemingly should be. A compelling story has a truth which all can relate to. It draws us into the story which we feel we are part of. It helps in bringing us into a better understanding of our past, so we can better understand ourselves in the present, which hopefully makes life clearer even towards an uncertain future.

The Greatest story ever written has a beginning yet its ending is still in wait and anticipation. It is not written by mankind but is written by those of mankind who lived, followed and worshiped the Divine author who inspired them. They have written in the most widely read and known book our world has ever known. If man has written this, I would love to meet this human author of such a divine mind and intellect of history and the inner workings of the mind and heart of man himself, and why man has become what he’s become. He or she would be the most widely sought after person this world has ever known. Yet, all this is the Divine, but ignored by many.

The story of Christmas is not one invented by man; it is the Divine who brings Himself to you for the richness of knowing Him for the fullest of life and living. To bring joy, peace, and thanksgiving to you and the world. Christmas is so much more than a seasonal story; it’s a grand entry into a hurting world with the innocence, purity and strength against all that is evil, selfish, and hateful, all that is the opposite of good, true, and pure. Such is viewed in the most innocent young child, but for Him, much of the world hated him throughout His birth, resurrection and His entire life. Yet for some this is still true to this present day.

For me it is clear to see our world hasn’t changed much. But there are millions who follow and find their hope and trust in Christ, then there are those who believe man will someday or somehow find his way. Will it be the Greatest story ever told of Christ loving us, coming into the world for us? Or is it the continued story of believing that man believes in himself and that he is his own savior. Can mankind give such a hope and love, or offer such a trusting relationship that mankind has ever known? Or is there something beyond man that such things can be trusted and hoped upon?

For those who say they love Christ, or those who question Christ existence, it is my prayer we all will see this Christmas beyond the pretty wrapping and the busy-ness of the holiday, in seeing the real person of Christ and His life’s gift given to you. I pray that someday you’ll find a change of heart for it’s the heart and soul He came to set free. Otherwise mankind continues chasing what he never seems to find. Peace, love, and truthfulness that man has always longed for, yet it is Christ who comes to give this for you and me, the most Wonderful Gift of Christmas. This should be “your story,” in finding a real personal relationship with the Divine. The True Gift of Christmas!

Nuisance dog noise ordinance desperately needed

It is a shame that our county commissioners do not care or do anything to protect the animals and citizens that live in Macon County unless it benefits their own interests. As long as a dog has some sort of shelter, even if it is too small for the animal to stand up or move around in, and as long as it has a bowl, doesn’t have to have food or water in it, it can be empty, there is nothing they can do about it.

There is a house on the hill just above us that keeps their white German shepherd on a 6-foot chain on a holder in the ground. Its doghouse is so small it cannot stand up or move around. It walks or runs around in a circle screaming. When it rains the sloped ground turns into a mud pit and is so slippery that the dog cannot walk without slipping. The food and water bowls are always flipped upside down. The dog screams, cries, and howls all the time. No animal should ever be treated like this and since this dog is chained up within 50 feet of our bedroom window, we are subjected to hearing this dogs anguish all the time.

There have been many people complaining to the commissioners from all different parts of the county about nuisance dog noise and still nothing is done. When are the county commissioners going to get a backbone and tackle this issue? Maybe Kevin Corbin should also be checking into this and working on a solution. If people don’t have compassion and empathy for their own pets, how do we expect them to treat others around them? There have to be some stronger laws instituted against nuisance dog noise just as other communities have instituted. Law enforcement and our county commissioners are creating very dangerous situations by not addressing these problems and pitting neighbor against neighbor, letting these issues fester. Is it going to take someone getting hurt or killed in one of these disputes? Just watch “Fear thy neighbor” which depicts exactly what goes on in situations like this.

We can only hope that the new commissioners will have the guts to move forward with something to help and in two years when the other incumbent commissioners come up for reelection, vote them out if they are not going to do anything to help. The only thing to do now is hire an attorney.

Paul and Anita Martin – Franklin, N.C.