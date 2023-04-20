NewsCommunity 33rd Annual Macon County Senior Games underway thru May 5 By Macon County News - April 20, 2023 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Senior athletes kicked off the 33rd Annual Senior Games on Monday with official opening ceremonies that included guest speakers, a meal, and the traditional passing of the torch. Holding the torch is Senior Games president Mike Townsend. Seniors 50 years of age and up are eligible to compete in events ranging from pickle ball, bocce, shuffleboard, cornhole and much more. Photo by Vickie Carpenter