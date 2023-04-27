3FHS Sports – Raby Named Conference Coach of the Year for Golf

By Dan Finnerty, Sports Writer

As the temperature warms up, Franklin High School (FHS) athletics enters the stretch run of the spring sports season. The men’s golf team finished their Mountain Seven Conference (MSC) tournament. Franklin hosted the conference tennis tournament April 24-25, and the track team had two meets in the last week as it nears the conference championship meet May 2. Women’s soccer is closing out their season with one home and two away games in the next couple weeks.

Golf

Golf Coach Ryan Raby’s squad completed the third and final match of the MSC tournament April 25 at the Springdale Country Club. The end result of the three-round tournament placed FHS in the number-two seeded conference position, behind Pisgah, with a 1,014 to the Black Bears’ 963. Also of note, Raby was named 2023 Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year. When contacted about the honor, Raby stated, “The way I look at it, coach of the year is just another accomplishment by the kids.” As for the round, he also lauded his team for their performance. “They played great. Best team score of the year. We finished up second overall and all five will move on to the Regional Championship on May 8th.” Three members of the team also earned all-conference honors: freshman Tanner Jones, sophomore Max McClure, and junior Ashton Shope.

The tournament’s second round had FHS participating at Sky Valley. Six teams competed in that round, which saw the Panthers log a second-place finish to Pisgah High School. As was the case in the first round, the Black Bears won the day, this time by 20 strokes over FHS, 326-346. Tuscola finished close behind the Panthers in third with a 349 followed by West Henderson who logged a 353. FHS Freshman Tanner Jones led the way with an 80 followed by sophomore Max McClure at 81. Juniors Ashton Shope (92) and Cameron Trubicza (93) rounded out the scoring for Franklin. Regionals are scheduled for May 8 in Morganton NC, at Mimosa Hills Country Club.

Tennis

As host of the MSC tournament, Franklin was part of a multi-school contingent playing for positioning in the upcoming Regionals Tournament in Hickory, May 5-6. As the second day of the conference tournament materialized, Head Coach Sammy Gunter’s team found itself down to two matches that would determine where the Panthers lined up in Hickory. For singles, sophomore Gavin Rinker was pitted against the slight, but tenacious Smoky Mountain Freshman, Derek Hinkle to decide who would finish third or fourth place for the conference tournament seedings. Hinkle, using primarily a back court lobbing strategy, swept Rinker in straight sets. In doubles, FHS’ Jack Sgro and Mica Jacobs swept West Henderson’s Ben Mathews and William Selby in two sets 6-0, 6-4 to take first place for the tournament.

“We’re going to the playoffs for dual teams, but we won’t know where until probably Tuesday morning and it will be at someone’s number one team,” said Gunter. “In North Carolina, you can go as a team or as an individual.” For regional tournament positioning, all the coaches from the West Region will gather and seed four players from among the eligible schools for both singles and doubles and then draw names out of a hat. For FHS the same three players will be participating: Rinker, Sgro, and Jacobs. Gunter further pointed out, “It’s the same format; [as the conference tournament] if you win two you go to States but you have to come back the second day to get your placement.”

The Panther tennis team achieved a 9-4 (9-2) record this season and ended in second place in conference. Following a loss at West Henderson, in which they competed well, FHS headed into the final regular season match April 20 for a home contest with Pisgah on a two-match losing streak and the Panthers won 9-0. “We were dominant in nearly every match and those that were close, the guys were able to pull ahead for the victory,” reported Gunter, following the one-sided outcome. In light of back-to-back losses, the victory was all the more satisfying.

In the West Henderson loss, the Panthers fought hard in a long (three and a half hours) match before falling to the undefeated Falcons. Gunter pointed out that his players made adjustments enroute to stay competitive throughout their various games in both singles and doubles. “Gavin (Rinker) lost his first set then adjusted to the attacking style (of his opponent) to win the second. The tiebreak had several momentum shifts but (Rinker) handled the pressure at the end to prevail,” said the coach. With Mica Jacobs and Conner Baldwin both losing after tough matches, Gunter took the loss in stride; “Overall, it was a good effort against a quality team.”

Track

The Franklin Panthers Track and Field team has been busy lately. With only two regular season events left, FHS’ team competed April 25 in the Swain County Invitational at Enka High School and April 20 in the Blue Ridge Classic (BRC) at the North Buncombe High School in Weaverville, NC.

For the Swain County meet, men’s Coach Matt Harlfinger pointed out that only a limited number of students would be participating. “We decided to travel about half our team to the meet. Our conference meet is next week and we would benefit in some areas from a little rest heading into the Conference, Regionals, and State meets.” He also pointed out that some of the student athletes had to compete at Enka due to a conference rule that requires qualifiers to compete and an event at least one time. There were also Panthers who were near qualifying for regionals, and for some, this will be their last meet of the season if they are not competing at the conference meet.

Due in part to the aforementioned strategy, not many Panthers factored in the upper scoring realm for the Swain meet. Standout performances included the boys 4X200 meter (m) relay in which FHS finished second with a 1:32.28 to A. C. Reynolds’ 1:30.02. Junior Barrett Stork finished third in the boys 800m with a 2:02.56. Similarly, in the girls 200m, freshman Michelle Ortega also took third with a 27.23 time. Sophomore Boston Stringer took second with a 10’6” in the girls’ pole vault, tying a senior from Swain County in height. Rounding out the Panther performances of note, senior Blake Cassada continued his outstanding pole vault prowess with a 13’0”, finishing second to Swain County’s Matthew Gray. Overall, FHS boys finished seventh while the girls settled for eighth.

In the BRC, Mallard Creek (MC) dominated the meet but FHS boys took second, with 96.5 points behind MC with a 119 score. The girls came in fourth at 70.5 total and finished well behind the Lady Mavericks who logged 163 points to also win by a significant margin. Harlfinger focused on progress achieved by the Panthers, “Mallard Creek is a 4A school with a very good track program. I think we finished with 53 [men] and 33 [women] points last year with the same teams competing.”

With just over a week remaining before the conference tournament, three weeks until the regional round, and under a month until the state round, FHS is closing out its regular season on a positive and successful note. Individually, some standouts at the meet included: Junior Elijah Cochran, who broke his own school records in the 110 (15.53) and 300-meter (m) (39.34) hurdles. Junior (Jr) Logan Russo placed second in the boys 800m with a 1:59.52, less than a second behind first. Jr Barrett Stork finished just behind first in the 3200m with a 10:08.69 time. In the high jump event, Cal Drake had a 6-02 to also place second. Senior Isaiah Roots took third in the 400-meter (m) dash with a 50.94. Senior Blake Cassada (14-00) and Jr Aaron Jennings (13-06) placed second and third, respectively in the boys’ pole vault. Sophomore (So) Laura Covarrubias had a 36-00.50 in the girls’ triple jump to take second place. Fellow So Boston Stringer place third in the pole vault with a 10-00 height, which actually tied the second-place finisher. Charley Seagle (So) placed third in the girls’ shot put with a 37-04 throw.

Women’s Soccer

FHS’ varsity women’s game scheduled to be played at Pisgah Monday, April 24, was moved to a home game for Franklin and will be played Friday, April 28, at 5:30. The Lady Panthers also played at North Henderson Wednesday, April 26, against a Knights team that is 7-2 in the conference.

On April 19, the junior varsity (JV) team was shut out by the Mountaineers of Tuscola, 4-1. The loss brings the junior Lady Panthers’ record to 2-2 on the season.

Later the same evening, the varsity Panthers tied Tuscola, 1-1 in double overtime after senior defender Madalynn Brannon lifted a free kick over the Tuscola defensive line and past the Mountaineer goalie to score midway through the first half. Tuscola sophomore forward Chloe Crisp scored the equalizer in the second half. FHS sophomore midfielder Lilian Holt was named Player of the Game in the contest. On Friday, April 21, FHS hosted the 2A Polk County Lady Wolverines and got shut out 5-0 to bring their record to 3-8-4 overall and 2-5-1 in the MSC.

The varsity team has three games left in the regular season following their game at North Henderson, April 26. Their next contest is home against Smoky Mountain on FHS Senior Night, Monday, May 1. The JV played at North Henderson, April 26 and then will play West Henderson, on May 3.