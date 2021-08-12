80s Flashback events raises funds for Greenville Shriner’s Hospital

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

For the seventh year, residents in Franklin were treated to a blast from the past for the annual 80s Flashback Celebration benefiting the Greenville Shriner’s Hospital. Hosted by community member Dave Linn, what started as an 8K race seven years ago has grown into a multi-day, weekend celebration of all things RAD to raise money for families who receive care at the Shriner’s hospital.

“It has been so great to watch this event grow every year,” said Linn. As a child, Linn received care at the Greenville Shriner’s Hospital and has remained committed to helping them serve future generations. “We started with a race, then added some music, even an 80s beauty pageant, and for the last three years we have had multiple events including the fan-favorite 80s Flashback Parade.”

In the 80s Flashback 8K race, 47 people paid the $20 entry fee. Runners ranged in age from 11 years old to 74. Coming in first after 33:58 minutes, was 17-year-old Andrew Garrison of Franklin. Second with a time of 34:53 was 31-year-old Paul Anderson of Hayesville; and third was Danika Anderson, 26, with a time of 38:07. Rounding out the top 10 was James Sinclair, 39; Krash Gooder, 26; Stephen Drake, 38; David Henderson, 40; Greg Moberg, 38; David Evans, 46; and Charlie Ledford, 37.

Linn said that the total revenue raised for the weekend is still being tallied as of Tuesday morning. The charity events comprised of concerts at Lazy Hiker Brewing Company and Currahee Brewing, silent auctions, raffles, and event donations and sponsors have raised just under $10,000.

“We are still waiting for final numbers to come in from some of the larger events we held and are really hopeful that this year we may raise a record amount for the Greenville Shriner’s Hospital,” said Linn. “In 2019 we raised $14,500 and we are on track to pass $15,000 this year and that would be totally awesome!”