Artist Rick Heinzen of Doodlebugs on Main Street donated his sculpture entitled “Spoken For” to the Appalachian Animal Rescue Center (AARC) as a way to raise funds for the center. Sharon Archer was on hand to present the sculpture to the winner, Caitlyn Hina of Homegrown Fitness. Raffle ticket sales resulted in $2,000 being raised for the center. Down in front is Heinzen’s dog, Pepper, who was recently adopted from AARC. Photo by Vickie Carpenter