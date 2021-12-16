Adam Kimsey is appointed to fill Horton’s council seat

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

During a special called meeting Monday night, the Franklin Town Council unanimously voted to appoint Adam Kimsey to fill the board vacancy left when Jack Horton was elected as mayor.

The motion was made by vice-Mayor Joe Collins and seconded by Council member Mike Lewis before passing unanimously.

Kimsey, who owns Rathskeller Coffee Haus in Franklin, previously served on the town board after being elected in 2015. He served one term before leaving the board in 2019.

Although Kimsey has not served on the board since 2019, he has remained active in the Franklin political scene, most recently addressing the board to express his support of the town’s future skatepark.

Statute dictates that the town board is charged with filling vacancies on the board. The last time the board filled an apportionment was after the 2017 election that saw the late Billy Mashburn be re-elected to office. Franklin leaders voted 4-1 to appoint Dinah Mashburn to replace her late husband on the board.

Kimsey was the lone dissenting vote against Mashburn, instead arguing that Angela Moore, who lost the election to the board by just a few votes — losing to Mashburn.

On Monday, rather than appoint the next highest vote getter in the recent election, which would have been Frances Seay — or JimBo Ledford who also ran for office — town leaders unanimously voted to appoint Kimsey.