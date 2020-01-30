Adams takes chief position in Waynesville

Brittney Lofthouse

Contributing Writer

When Waynesville Police Department announced their new police chief last week, Franklin officials were caught by surprise.

“Town Manager Robert Hilts announced that he has appointed David P. Adams as Waynesville’s Chief of Police. Mr. Adams is currently serving as Chief of Police for the town of Franklin,” read the news release circulating around Western North Carolina last Thursday morning.

“We are still talking about what we are going to do next and plan to have more information at the next board meeting,” Mayor Bob Scott said. “This came as kind of a surprise to us so we are still figuring it out.”

Chief Adams came to Franklin eight years ago when Terry Bradley retired after 18 years of service to the town of Franklin.

“I appreciate all the support that the town of Franklin and the residents have given me over the last eight years, this is all bittersweet,” Chief Adams said. “Franklin is such a great place to live and I wish them all the best.”

Chief Adams said that he is confident in the police staff that he is leaving at the department and said they have “several capable individuals who can lead the department how it needs to be done.”

Adams said the support from local business and veterans organizations he has seen over the last eight years has been invaluable and has helped the department purchase needed equipment and to help grow the department.

Adams was one of 32 candidates who applied for the Waynesville Police Chief position and noted that the new position is a tremendous opportunity for his career.

The Waynesville Police Department is larger than Franklin and will be a new adventure for Adams professionally.

“My proudest accomplishment in Franklin is the career development we have prioritized over the last eight years,” he said. “From advanced law enforcement certificates, to specialized training, the staff has been able to engage in career development that will benefit the entire town.”

Chief Adams’ last day with the town of Franklin will be Feb. 14, giving Franklin officials a couple of weeks to decide on an interim police chief.