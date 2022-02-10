Age-old craft of quilting still alive and well in Macon County

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Quilting, the act of stitching together layers of fabric and filler material, is a heritage craft of Western North Carolina and it has perpetually been practiced and appreciated in Macon County and surrounding counties for many years. For centuries, quilts were essential among settlers, colonists and Cherokee people as quilts provided a main source of warmth during chilly and frigid weather conditions. Quilts have been cherished and passed down through generations, a testament to the time and skill required to complete one.

While most members of the group Cowee Quilters have aged out and are no longer meeting at Cowee School Arts & Heritage Center, the few remaining members have been absorbed by Smoky Mountain Quilters Guild of Western North Carolina, which is about 90 strong and is now calling Cowee School “home” – at least the cafeteria space – for monthly meetings and more.

The Guild’s current president, Susan Roper, said, “Our first meeting at Cowee School was in December, and Cowee School has been so welcoming.”

For about 10 years, the Guild met at First Presbyterian Church in Franklin. But when Cowee School became available, the Guild’s members determined Cowee School’s focus on heritage arts and crafts provided a better fit for the Guild.

The Guild includes members from Macon, Swain, and Jackson counties. Some members also reside in North Georgia. And, although meetings stopped in March 2020 and just started back in December 2021, members have not stopped quilting and gathering informally.

Formal meetings and activities are for the benefit of members “sharing what’s going on in our quilting life,” said Roper. “We call it ‘show and tell,’ We will sometimes bring in what we are working on or what we’ve completed and talk about the quilts.”

Guild meetings are on the second Monday of each month, at 10 a.m., in the Cowee School’s cafeteria and anyone is welcome to attend, observe, and listen to an occasional guest speaker. For example, one member plans to speak and present a “trunk show” of quilts at February’s meeting, and March will include a quilt historian from Texas who will be Zoomed in during the meeting.

“We have workshops during which we get together and work on three main projects: kids’ quilts for Macon Programs for Progress – we’ve probably provided 150 quilts a year; Quilts of Valor – our main focus is veterans and active service people and so far we’ve donated more than 1,200 quilts; and, ‘comfort quilts’ to members who are going through serious illness or experiencing a death in the family,” shared Roper.

The Guild’s members practice all types of quilting disciplines, such as traditional, modern, pieced, appliqué, hand-made, and machine-made, and every level from beginner to expert. The Guild is also is anticipating being able to host an exhibit of quilts in the fall throughout Cowee School “so the community can get to know us.”

“I did fabric crafts for years and my sister was a quilter, but I didn’t understand for a long time why anyone would want to quilt. My son lives in Carlisle, Pa., and I would visit him and see the Amish quilts in Lancaster County, Pa. Then I just decided to learn and have been hooked ever since. We have some amazing quilters in our group.”

Linda Kocur, who is expected to be the Guild’s new president come spring, is also the current community events coordinator for Macon County. One upcoming event planned for May is the Airing of the Quilts. In the past, the event has involved quilts on display at the Franklin downtown gazebo as well as in store windows – with a raffle to win a quilt.

“Members will be available to answer questions about quilts and quilting,” said Kocur. “People get a chance to see and touch the quilts that are on display. They will be able to see not just the front, but the back as well, where the quilting actually shows up.”

Kocur has been sewing since childhood, but has been an active quilter for the last 10 years.

“Since I retired, it has been nice to do quilting and to teach sewing,” said Kocur. “When the guild is a participant at local festivals, we provide a handcraft for kids and found what they most enjoy, completing a drawstring bag on a hand-crank sewing machine. Guild members make the bags ahead of time, with the bottom left open. The kids make their choice from a large assortment of bags and on one of the two guild-owned machines, employ the hand-crank while a guild member guides the bag underneath the needle to completion. Who has more fun, the kids or those watching?”

Commented Claire Suminski, coordinator of the annual Balsam Bee at Cowee School, “I know several of these ladies. They are hard-working and talented and community minded. We could not have done [the Balsam Bee] without the Smoky Mountain Quilters Guild.”

Roper pointed out that besides the Guild, other quilting groups – mostly informal and small – exist in and around Macon County. “And some of our members are also members of other groups. The main goal of the Guild is to try to spread our knowledge and love of quilting to the community. It’s one of those hand crafts that needs to be perpetuated among the younger generations.”