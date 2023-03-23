ALDI opening Thursday, March 30

ALDI is bringing a new way to shop for groceries to Franklin with food (and more) that the whole family will love, all at great prices. More than 1,000 new ALDI stores have opened across America over the past decade, and customers nationwide have become loyal fans of the company’s shopping experience.

The ALDI business model is intentionally different, and shoppers across the country shop for their exclusive brands and weekly lineup of limited-time ALDI finds. Franklin shoppers can experience the ALDI difference themselves when the new Franklin store opens Thursday, March 30, at 8:45 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the grand opening weekend from March 30 through April 2.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Shaun O’Keefe, Jefferson regional vice president for ALDI. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Franklin and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

Here are just a few things that set ALDI apart:

• The dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report has ranked ALDI No. 1 on price for six years running.

• Fresh, organic produce is delivered daily, and every item is backed by its Twice as Nice Guarantee. If for any reason a customer is not 100% satisfied with the quality of a product, ALDI will replace the product AND refund it.

• ALDI sells mostly exclusive brands made by its partners. Franklin shoppers will find food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, dairy alternatives, etc.) along with an unbeatable cheese and wine selection. Shoppers will also discover weekly offerings of limited-time ALDI Finds like candles, delicious seasonal food, home goods and more.

• Shoppers participate in the savings. Depositing a quarter to unlock a shopping cart is one way ALDI saves shoppers money. ALDI doesn’t need to hire employees to corral loose carts, and customers get their quarter back when they return the cart. ALDI also asks shoppers to bring reusable bags and has never offered single-use plastic bags — a sustainable policy that leads to savings passed on to customers.

• Nearly all ALDI locations offer grocery delivery, and Curbside Grocery Pickup is expanding rapidly nationwide. Visit shop.aldi.us to place an order.

• ALDI is an award-winning employer that is nationally acclaimed for prioritizing its employees and their well-being. Known for offering highly competitive wages and industry-leading benefits, ALDI has been recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes six times in the past seven years. To learn more about working at ALDI and search job openings, go to careers.aldi.us.