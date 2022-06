American Legion vice commander Sherry Newton (R) and American Legion Auxiliary president Jan Stough visited local businesses on Flag Day Tuesday, June 14, handing out American flags, decals and a pamphlet explaining the code by which to display and respect the American flag. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day and on Aug. 3, 1949, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress.