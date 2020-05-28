Angel Feather, Inc Turns Their Expertise Toward a New Endeavor

Contributing Writer – Diane Peltz

Two women who started a company in 2004, dedicated to creating aesthetic supplies for the Spa and Massage Therapy industries, have recently transformed their business into making face masks. MaryAnn Ingram and her production Manager, Kaysea Crowe, started making health masks on March 10th. MaryAnn explains “with the nation being asked to social distance, restaurants to close seating, banks to close lobbies, churches to go to virtual ministers, gyms to close, limited use of playgrounds and parks, closure of hair, nail, aesthetic and massage businesses; we saw our manufacturing company possibly tanking.”

After reading online news and listening to NPR news on March 10th of 2020, she recognized a health need, searched on-line, and found a couple of mask patterns, tested them and came up with one they could make, economically, and timely. MaryAnne goes on “I had been teaching movement classes for the Senior Center, so I told Kim Crawford, Senior Center coordinator, about our project and she asked for masks to supply the volunteers who were assisting in the distribution of senior meals. I let seniors who were in my classes know they could go to the Senior Center and ask for Kim and pick one up for themselves. In all the Senior Center received 57 face masks.”

“Then my daughter in Richburg, SC said their rural volunteer fire department was in need and we shipped them 50 masks. Since mid-March we have distributed in Macon County facilities 202 masks to: Macon EMS Admin, Franklin USPS, BiLo, Franklin House, Vietnam Vets, Franklin Fire Dept., friends + their families and massage therapists. Last week we finished 500 masks for Old Edwards Inn (they provided all the materials and paid for labor). We had many people in and out of town who have contributed elastic, fabric and cash. We have the “h-Mask” on Angel Feather’s website for our Aesthetic and Massage customers at $2.75 each. AFI has made and delivered 1300 all over the country – the majority of them in Macon County. Donations of fabric, elastic ponytail bands (1/8 & ¼ inch elastic has been sold out all over the country), cash donations and sales of some mask have allowed us to donate masks with little cash outlay of our own – donating our time and some postage. Our mask are an outer layer of cotton and a flannel liner against the skin for softness. An added liner can be inserted between the 2 layers for additional protection. WE looked for N95 paper to use as this additional filter layer, but it is not available to small time production at this time but is completely and correctly being reserved for use in medical applications. Ours, as are so many that we have seen on many Franklinite faces, are washable for reuse. We applaud the talent and efforts of so many home seamstresses in Macon county who are doing what they can for our community agencies and citizens! Together, private citizens and small businesses in our community, state and nation will pull us through this.”

If you are in need of a face mask, MaryAnne and Kaysea have donated 25 masks to the senior center for anyone who needs one. You drive by the center on Thursdays from 2-3 pm to pick up your free mask . If they run out more will be provided. Right now they are able to produce about 50 masks per day, as long as they do not have a paying job.

MaryAnne states “we are more interested in inspiring others to make and donate according to their abilities locally. We have called who we know are in the public and have offered to assist them by providing mask, but we do not know everyone who may have a need. We would like to get the word out that if you are a health professional or health/safety organization and has a need for masks, call us at 828-524-0936 or toll free 888-256-5212”

To make a donation just go online to www.angelfeatherinc.com. Any donation helps cover the cost of materials, which will be greatly appreciated.

