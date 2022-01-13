Annual Polar Plunge benefits Mainspring Trust

Deena C. Bouknight Contributing Writer

On New Year’s Day, Bear Lake Reserve near Sylva hosted the 2nd Annual Polar Plunge fundraiser to benefit Mainspring Conservation Trust, based in Franklin. Around 50 children and adults attended and participated in the chilly event – among them a few Mainspring staff members. Mainspring supports conservation efforts in the Southern Blue Ridge.

“I really wanted to support the cause even though the water was breathtakingly freezing,” said Meta Sadlon, who lives in Franklin and participated for the first time in the event. “Mainspring staff shared good information about what they accomplished in 2021.”

“The money raised at the event will go toward general needs of the organization. Participants paid for a brunch that was served after the event, and this raised money for us, in addition to the bar sales for the day. The temperature was warm, around 60 degrees, but the water was incredibly cold!” said Rachel Newcomb, Mainspring’s Conservation Outreach Associate.