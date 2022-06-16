Annual trek in search of native camellia June 25

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Camellias are native to Eastern and Southern Asia – most notably China, Japan, Korea, India and Indonesia. And most people are familiar with these flowering small trees or shrubs, which are evergreen and are from the family Theaceae, thriving in warm weather Southern states, such as South Carolina and Alabama.

However, there is such a thing as mountain camellia, but in order to find them, you have to know where to go and what to look for as well as be willing to tromp through the backcountry to view them.

Local biology specialist, Jack Johnston, who has led many educational, nature-oriented trips for children and adults, will oversee a trek to find the wild mountain camellia along the Chattooga River, Saturday, June 25, at 10 a.m. Johnston will share information about the rare blossoms, which are available to view during only a short window in late spring.

To sign up for the educational tour, visit www.alarkaexpeditions.com.