Arrest for February 25, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests February 8 – 21. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

February 15

Lisa Denise Crisp, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, breaking and entering. Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Jeffery Michael Miller, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, breaking and entering. Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

February 16

Ronald Edward Swafford, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. William R. Younce made the arrest.

Jason Christopher Webster, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Candace Brooke Cole, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a place for a controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Michael Christopher Ferguson, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a place for a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a place for a controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Dwayne Vitalino, was charged with simple assault, assault and battery. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

February 18

Dakota Mathis, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Dwayne Vitalino, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Steven Chase Stanley, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodley injury, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, maintaining a place for controlled substance, obstructing justice. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Samantha Elisabeth McCoy, was charged with conspire to sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance, obstructing justice. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

February 19

Dakota Charles Mathis, was charged with larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods/property. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Haley Morgan McCall, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Emleigh E. Sands made the arrest.

Jessy Dakota Beaver, was issued warrant service. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

February 20

Byron Robert Bule, was issued warrant service for failure to appear. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Lacy Anne Bryson, was charged with larceny. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Danny Fowler Jr., was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

February 21

Richard Steven Willis, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

John Clayton Debrowski, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

February 11

Ashton Denver Rylee Stiwinter, 20, was charged with injury to personal property. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

February 14

Dustin Cole Estevez, 32, was charged with failure to appear. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Officer Cabe made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

February 8

Samuel Lee Bair, 47, of Moss Hill Lane, Clyde, was charged with driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, resisting a public officer, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Anthony Brian Robinson, 44, of Jones Cove Rd., Clyde, was issued a true bill of indictment for sexual battery, second degree force sex offense. A secured bond of $52,000 was set.

Kenneth David Groat, 39, of Sylva, was charged with attempted first degree kidnapping. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

February 9

Christopher Michael Bullock, 46, of Webster Estates, Webster, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. No bond was set.

Stephanie Ann Taylor, 43, of Sylva, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond was set.

February 11

Jamie Keith Buchanan, 52, of Dalton Rd., was issued a warrant for arrest for unlicensed set-up contractor, attempted to obtain property by false pretenses, exploit disable/elder trust, obtain property by false pretense. A secured bond was set.

Monique Laverne Smith, 29, of Ledbetter Lane, Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for rear lamp violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. A secured bond of $12,000 was set.

February 12

Garrett McKae Hoyle, 24, of Canter Lane, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property. A secured bond was set.

Fredrick Earl Stillwell, 21, of Duplin Court Circle, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny, larceny from the person. A secured bond of $6,500 was set.

February 13

Buford William Smith, 48, of Beck Branch, Whittier, was charged with defrauding a drug test. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Justin Ray Queen, 19, of Stillhouse Branch Rd., Bryson City, was charged with injury to personal property, second degree trespass, resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Keshaun Demonte Able, 22, of North Future St., Cullowhee, was charged with first degree trespassing. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Lily Marie Webster, 34, of Dills Branch Rd., was charged with possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor larceny. No bond was set.

February 14

Charissa Ann Newman, 36, of Holly Forest Lane, Whittier, was issued an order for arrest for driving while intoxicated. A secured bond of $1,200 was set.

Richard Calvin Jay Teesatuskie, 34, of Fisher Branch, Cherokee, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny. No bond was set.

February 15

Kyle Warren Broom, 26, of Springwood Trail, Cullowhee, was charged with child abuse. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

William Leonard Parris, 48, of Dark Ridge Rd., was charged with second degree trespass. A secured bond of $100 was set.

February 16

Tazman Richardo Byfield, 43, of Whittier was issued a warrant for arrest for domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Brandon Lee McQuillan, 27, of BB Long Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of less than 1/2 oz of marijuana, disorderly conduct. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Dennis Lewis Bumgarner, 41, of Cullowhee Mountain Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Kimberly Ann Santy, 29, of Calendar Court, was charged with first degree trespass. No bond was set.

Mario Dewayne Mcgee, 47, of Lymont Dr., Charlotte, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked, speeding. No bond was set.

February 17

Richard W. Merzlak, 26, of Marshall, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement, drive while license revoked, failure to heed blue light and siren, felony speed to elude, reckless driving. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Garrett Kelly Nations, 25, of Nations Creek Rd., Whittier, was issued an order for arrest for felony probation violation. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Lane Elizabeth Stocker, 40, of Bended Knee Dr., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for injury to personal property. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Kenneth Christopher Potts, 47, of Huntington Ridge, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for assault on a female. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Billy Jack Gage, 37, of Eagle Ridge Rd., Sapphire, was charged with driving while license revoked, carrying a concealed weapon, felony possession of cocaine. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

February 18

Melinda Earlene Murphy Howell, 49, of Wright Creek Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, maintain a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.