Arrest for May 6, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests April 22 – May 2. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

April 25

Thomas Andrew Behringer, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

April 26

Joseph Lee Samaroo, was charged with failure to appear. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

John Paul McCall, was charged with larceny, injury to trees-crops, injury to personal property, breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, failure to appear.

William J. Carpenter, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

April 27

John Paul McCall, was charged with probation violation, attempted burglary, possession of tools for commission of crime. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Amanda Kaye Strickland, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Jamie Lee Young, was charged with failure to appear. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Kari Huskey Conard, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Kristain Alexander Dreml, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Shawn Christopher Casey, was issued a warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction.

April 28

Brevon Alexander Kimsey, was issued warrant service. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Cameron I O’Connor, was issued warrant service. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

John Michael Howard Jr., was charged with failure to appear. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Rebecca Aanamary Hill, was charged with failure to appear. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

April 29

Dustin Bo Rodmaker, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony probation violation. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Benjamin Nacomas Johnson, was charged with failure to appear for simple assault, deliver open title. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Joseph Daniel Toneges, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Silvana Lisa Bettencurt, was charged with simple assault. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Casey Jo West. was charged with trespass of real property, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Anthony Hopkins made the arrest.

April 30

Christopher Warren Hopper, was charged with violating domestic violence protective order. Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

April 22

Daniel Gregory Still, 65, was charged with second degree trespass. An unsecured bond of $200 was set. Officer Hovis made the arrest.

April 23

Daniel Gregory Still, 65, was charged with trespass. A secured bond of $500 was set. Officer Kirkland made the arrest.

April 25

Jose Jordan Garcia Herrera, 40, was charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set. Sargent Stahl made the arrest.

April 27

Tony Dustin Bateman, 31, was charged with drunk and disorderly, injury to personal property. A secured bond of $500 was set. Officer Chastain made the arrest.

Richard Alexander Berthea, 29, was charged with trespass of real property, resisting officers, disorderly conduct. An unsecured bond of $1,600 was set. Sargent Norman made the arrest.

April 26

Rachel Edwards, 32, was issued an order for arrest for failure to appear, trafficking in methamphetamine. A secured bond of $125,000 was set. Officer Hovis made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

April 26

Justin Payton Roten, 25, of Moxley Ridge Rd., Sparta, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Charles Michael Nash, 32, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for release order. A secured bond of $16,000 was set.

Shelby James Davis, 29, of Slab Town Rd., Cashiers, was charged with second degree trespass, assault on a government official/employee, resisting a public office, possession of a stolen goods/property, damage to property, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering forcible. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Dustin Wayne Waldroop, 36, of Levi Mathis Rd., Whittier, was charged with warrant service for other jurisdiction. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

April 27

Sammy Darrell Smith, 63, of Wiskey Ridge, Whittier, was charged with communicating threats. A $250 bond was set.

April 28

Brittany Jade Matherson, 39, of Pin Chusion Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

April 30

Sara Jane Ferrin, 35, of Bee Tree Rd., Glenville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond was set.

Justin Reeves Lambert, 39, of Sunset Farm Rd., Whittier, was charged with uttering a forged paper or instrument. No bond was set.

May 1

David Brent Posey, 28, of Sloan St., Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, fail to maintain lane control, driving while impaired. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

May 2

Daniel Ward Owen, 36, of Rainbo Dr., was charged with felony probation violation, child sup[port purge. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.