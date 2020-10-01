Arrest for October 1, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests September 16 – 28. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

September 21

Joshua Lawrence Burr was issued a warrant for indictment. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

September 22

Jessie Mal Cowart, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction.

September 23

Robert Leonard Pitcher, was charged with assault on a female. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Brevon Kimsey, was charged with failure to appear. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Richard Kaleb Bates, was charged with assault on a female, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Heidi Johanna Dremil, was issued an order for arrest for driving while license revoked no impaired revocation. Garrett D. Hovis made the arrest.

Hilario Garcia Aguilar, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Garrett D. Hovis made the arrest.

September 25

Jacob Lee Norris, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Jay Wright made the arrest.

September 26

Jane Rae Hodges, was charged with domestic physical. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

September 27

April M. Nations, was charged with failure to appear on communicating threats. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

September 28

Jody M. Stanfield, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

September 17

Rickie Antes II, 29, of Cherry St., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

September 18

Doyle Dooger Ramirez, 34, of Stiwinter Mountain Rd., was issued a warrant for arrest for injury to personal property, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

September 16

Alexandria Leigh Mozinski, 28, of Travelers Nest, was charged with resist an officer, malicious conduct by a prisoner. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Ashley Elizabeth Hooper, 32, of Country Club Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

David Ray Sims, 45, of Grassy Creek Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with felony conspiracy, burning personal property. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

September 17

Megan Dawn Wilnoty, 27, of Mary Jackson Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of heroin. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Michael Scott Frizzell, 22, of Gardenia Lane, was charged with assault on a child under 12, intentional child abuse causing serious physical injury. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Michael Jerome Drakeford, 39, of Old Glory Ridge, Whittier, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

September 18

Samantha Nicole Namorka, 22, of Sparks Dr., was charged with larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $2,5000 was set.

Lane Adriane Stalker-DiRicco, 40, of Jenks Gap, Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass, resisting a public officer, simple assault. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Penny Lynn Ferretiz, 48, of Bigwitch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for failure to secure passenger under 16, driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $750 was set.

September 19

Caleb William Sutton, 27, of Dave St., Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $6,000 was set.

September 20

Kevin Todd Mathis, 56, of Brasstown Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with child abuse, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats. No bond was set.

Jacinto Tienda Dominguez, 43, of Big Witch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

September 21

Deundra Rodgers, 28, of Nashville, Tenn., was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering forcible. A secured bond of $7,500 was set.

Robert Joseph Beasley, 30, of Front St., Dillsboro, was charged with larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering forcible. A secured bond of $1,200 was set.

Fernando Esau Alvarex, 18, of Petuina Lane, was charged with failure to appear for simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

September 22

Darrien Michael Carver, 23, of Sterling Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for probation violation, resisting a public officer, operate a vehicle with no registration, driving while impaired. No bond was set.

Mark Lee Herron, 60, of Thomas Valley Rd., Whittier, was charged with disseminate obscene material to a minor under 16. A secured Bond of $1,000 was set.

Sharon Kathleen Ward, 53, of Sugar Loaf Rd., was charged with communicating threats. A secured bond of $100 was set.

Savannah Kay Huskey, 19, of Wolftown Rd., Cherokee, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods. No bond was set.