Arrest for October 7, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests September 25 – October 2. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

September 27

Garry McKinney, was charged with driving under the influence. David Blanton made the arrest.

September 28

Bryan C. Cochran, was charged with communicating threats. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Gina Rene Breedlove, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

September 29

Patrick Joseph Bayles, was charged with driving while impaired. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Thomas Howard Giesy, was charged with probation violation. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Tristan Justice Davis, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement officer, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer and flee/elude arrest. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Patricia Ann Geiger-Morgan, was charged with simple assault. Joel Lynch made the arrest.

September 30

Clarissa Anne Smith, was charged with failure to appear for a felony. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Roy Lee Hurst Jr., was charged with indecent liberties with a child. Mike Langley Sr. made the arrest.

Jacqueline Helena Kidd, was charged with child support enforcement contempt.

Dustin Bo Rodmaker, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Constin Jiglau made the arrest.

Kendra Elizabeth Arbelo, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Joseph Matthew Nesbit, was charged with communicating threats. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Arturo Javier Sole, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Nicholas Harley Cleaves, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault on another person in presence of a minor, communicating threats and resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Jay Wright made the arrest.

October 1

Jamie Daniel Baxley, was charged with aggravated assault. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

October 2

Carl Kenneth Floyd, was issued an indictment for sell/deliver heroin. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

September 25

Jacqueline Helana Kidd, 36, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $21,000 was set.

September 26

Denton Eugene Mathis, 52, was charged with communicating threats. A $2,000 bond was set.

Tony Dustin Bateman, 31, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive in public, second degree trespass and litering. A $2,000 bond was set.

September 27

Dakota Charles Mathis, 28, was issued warrant service. No bond was set.

September 28

James Daniel York, 56, was charged with indecent exposure. A $250 bond was set.

September 29

Brian Loren Thomas, 38, was issued an order for arrest for indictment for possession of methamphetamine. A $2,800 bond was set.

September 30

Jason Jay Spurgeon, 40, was charged with trafficking marijuana by possession, trafficking marijuana by transportation, maintaining a vehicle for use/sale/keeping of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and rear lamps violation. A $50,000 bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

September 27

Patrick Dewitt Parris, 57, of Cat Creek Estate, Franklin, was issued a warrant for arrest for methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Michael James Bailey, 34, of Duckback Trail, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for animal control ordinance violation. A $500 bond was set.

September 28

Whisper Nicole Cogdill, 28, of Pee Wee Branch, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Charles Michael Nash, 33, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was issued a true bill of indictment for break or enter of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Jacob Neal Wilnoty, 26, of Ike Swimmer Rd., Cherokee, was issued an indictment for aggravated felony. serious injury by a motor vehicle and second degree murder without regard. A secured bond of $500,000 was set.

September 29

Piper Ann Betances, 39, of Audubon Trail, Cashiers, was charged with obtain property by false pretense, forgery of instrument and identity theft. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Steven Cody Moore, 29, of Fishers Creek, was charged with financial card fraud, attempt to obtain property by false pretense and identity theft. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Shawn Littlebull Standingdeer, 35, of Aspen Dr., was charged with indecent liberties with a child. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

David Ray Sims, 46, of Grassy Creek Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Travis Lee Collins, 43, of Elizabeth Trail, Franklin, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Amber Nicole Simon, 27, of Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear on a felony. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Joshua Herrell Saunooke, 44, of White Water Dr., Swain, was charged with driving while license revoked and possession/displayed altered/fictitious/revoked drivers license. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Zachary Heath Nicholson, 28, of Laurel Knob Rd., Cashiers, was charged with failure to appear for possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Carolyn Rachael Reed, 24, of Potato Patch Dr., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.

October 2

Timothy David Kibel, 37, of Sutton Branch, was issued a child support purge. A bond of $2,497.19 was set.