Arrests August 6, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests July 22 – August 1. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County

Sheriff’s Department

July 29

Marquel Dejuan Manning, was charged with felony possession of cocaine.

Marty William Rogers, was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while license revoked. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Brandon Lee Gibson, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Dustin Edward Harvey, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

July 31

Wesley Alan Hedden, was charged with assault on a female. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Alfred William Owle Jr., was charged with failure to appear for probation violation. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

John Daryl Nichols, was charged with third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Camelita May Pike, was charged with protective order violation. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Robert Andrew Helma, was charged with assault on a female, assault and battery. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

August 1

Keshia Bowling, was charged with larceny by an employee. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

July 25

Melissa Lynn Pruett, 35, of Murphy Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Araceli Garcilita, 21, of Roller Mill Rd., was charged with possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretense. A secured bond of $20,000 was set. Officer Norman made the arrest.

July 27

Dustin Lyn Busby, 30, of Hickory Knoll Rd., was charged with possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, no insurance, failure to register a motor vehicle, display fictitious registration plate, rear lamps violation possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for use/sale/keeping of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine. A secured bond of $9,000 was set.

July 30

Justin Dakota Adams, 23, of Orchard Hill Rd., was charged with driving under the influence. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

July 22

Tommy Lee Henderson, 36, of Whittier, was issued an order for arrest for domestic violence protective order violation. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

William Garret Pannell, 20, of Cornflower Lane, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of heroin, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Gregory Mark Thompson, 60, of Old Grasshopper Rd., was charged with false report to police station. An unsecured bond of $100 was set.

MacKenzie Lee Mathis, 28, of Redwing Vista, Whittier, was charged with resisting a public officer. An unsecured bond of $100 was set.

July 23

Carl Burris, 42, of Shelby, was charged with failure to appear for possession of burglary tools, possession/receive stolen property, larceny after breaking or entering, breaking or entering, resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked, reckless driving to endanger, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen goods/property, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of a stolen motor vehicle. A secured bond of $70,000 was set.

Courtney Anne Sherrill, 24, of Gardenia Lane, was charged with driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to heed lights and sirens, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods/property, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, conspire to break and enter a building, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Logan Quade Arch, 24, of Gardenia Lane, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, conspire to commit larceny, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Sandra Ledford Evans, 45, of Corn Flower Lane, Dillsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Brandon Allen Hanson, 27, of Barlow Court, was charged with resisting a public officer. An unsecured bond of $100 was set.

Darren Ray Carter, 30, of Molasses Mountain Rd., was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

Stacey Camero Hoyle Lowe, 28, of Leatherwood Rd., was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

July 24

Crystal Beth Arkansas, 38, of, Ruth Sneed Lane Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Casey Wayne McKeehan, 38, of Franklin, was charged with trespass, injury to real property, breaking or entering. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

July 25

Jacob Jackson Ivey, 38, of Ollie Jumper Rd., Whitter, was charged with driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. An unsecured bond of $250 was set.

John Kelly Crisco, 23, of Grove Rd., was issued a warrant for arrest for first degree trespass. A $500 bond was set.

July 26

Carolina Juares Sebastian, 33, of Monopoly Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with second degree arson, simple assault. No bond was set.

July 27

Christian Ryan Sammons, 26, of Toby Bryson Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with no liability insurance, display fictitious registration plate, driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Pedro Junior Ramirez, 35, of Fred Smith Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, possession stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods/property, possession of stolen motor vehicle. No bond was set.

July 28

Horace Leon Jones, 64, of Morning Glory Rd., Whittier, was charged with second degree trespass. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Mallory Gayosso Littlejohn, 33, of Comfort Rd., was charged with second degree trespass. No bond was set.

July 29

Bryn Chicoah Hoyle, 21, of Pincushion Lane, was charged with forgery of instrument, possession of stolen goods/property, attempted uttering, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Adam Michael Parzych, 41, of Country Loop, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

July 30

Robert Kent Kindsvatter, 45, of Fishermans Creek, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Travis Levi Mathis, 27, of Posey Blanton Rd., was charged with failure to appear for felony probation violation. No bond was set.

Baron Houston Sutton, 34, of Levi Mathis Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Edge Dakoda Fortner, 30, of Birchfield Rd., Bryson City, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle.

Rashonda Lashea Bradley, 32, of Cherokee, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. No bond was set.

July 31

Jamison Lawrence Lassiter, 37, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for possession of heroin. A secured bond of $100,000 was set.

Dennis Chuck Camp, 54, of Mutts Place, was charged with violation of court order. A secured bond of $200 was set.

Christopher Robert Ballentine, 52, of Mill Creek, Cullowhee, was charged with failure to report new address as a sex offender. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Justin Reeves Lambert, 38, of Sunset Farms Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of stolen property. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

August 1

Dakota Gregory Perkins, 24, of Iceburg Lane, was charged with second degree trespass. A secured bond of $200 was set.

Jessica Ashley York, 24, of Sylva, was charged with breaking or entering, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Pascual Cuatlayol Tochihuttl, 46, of Glenville School Rd., Glenville, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by felony. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Kala Bueno, 28, of Barlow Court, Tuckasegee, was charged with probation violation, resisting a public officer. A secured bond was set.

Gaulberto Cantu, 40, of Old Cullowhee Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of less than 1/2 oz of marijuana, Possession of stolen property, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Brandi Nicole Moore, 26, of Fisher Creek Rd., was charged with simple assault, resist/delay/obstruct, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

August 2

Martin Gary Noone, 56, of Mollybe Lane, Whittier, was charged with driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $500 was set.