Arrests for April 14, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests March 29 – April 10. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

April 4

James Warren Vincent Jr., was charged with burglary/breaking and entering and second degree trespass. Deputy Lydia Bellavance made the arrest.

Jonathan Lee Edmonds, was charged with failure to appear. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

April 5

Kelsey Anne Potter, was charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

April 6

Al Lococo, was charged with fugitive for out of state, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sargent Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Fredrick Ervin Campbell III was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Deputy Cody Tiger made the arrest.

April 7

Matthew James Kennedy, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Jon Hunter, was charged with being a public nuisance. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

April 8

Nathan Daniel Green, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest and resist/obstruct and delay law enforcement officer. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Vanessa Lynnette Griffith, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Antonio De Jesus Ortega Gallardo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

April 9

Blaine Alan Vincent, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present, assault inflicting serious injuries and interfere emergency communications. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Russell Andrew Foster, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

April 10

Austin Lee Connally, was charged with felony probation violation. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

April 4

Ryan Christopher Lee, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. G.D. Hovis made the arrest.

April 6

Bryan Keith Weldner, was issued a warrant for larceny by an employee and safecracking. M.A. Bingham made the arrest.

April 7

Sean C. Mason, was issued an order for arrest for domestic violence protective order violation. J.A. Riles made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

March 29

Troy Patrick Bloodsworth, 44, of Brush Creek, Bryson City, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

William Stanley Ellwood, 35, of Emmaline Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for uttering a forged instrument. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Colby Taylor Price, 30, of Big Witch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for aid and abet providing drugs to an inmate. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Dustin Lyle Jones, 39, of Redwing Vista, Whittier, was charged with a true bill for habitual felon. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

March 30

Clinton John Tutolo, 36, of Tuts Terrace, was issued a fugitive warrant. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Rhonda Lynn Bradley, 56, of Cherokee, was charged with resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and injury to real property. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Alexander Wilson Dancy, 19, of Shingle Gap Rd., Purlear, was charged with sexual battery. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

Timothy Brandon Luker, 42, of Luker Branch, Tuckasegee, was charged with communicating threats. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set.

Amanda Wood, 46, of Jordan Rd., Bryson City, was charged with trespass of real property. A $1,000 was set.

March 31

Jason David Averett, 47, of Allen Henson Circle, was charged with failure to report new address for sex offender. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Toni Lynn Holcombe, 36, of Barker Creek, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Shannon Eugene Breedlove, 52, of Mill Creek Rd, Cullowhee, was charged with driving while impaired. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

Noah Zachary Saunier, 27, of Wind River Hills, was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.

April 1

Hiteshkumar Ramanbhai Patel, 48, of Monteith Branch, was charged with failure to appear for speeding and driving while impaired. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Armando Bonise Barron, 51, of Cullowhee, was charged with littering not greater than 15 lbs and injury to real property. No bond was set.

Kyle Joseph Bieksha, 21, of Apogee Dr., Indian Trail, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

April 2

Mark Allen Thoman, 38, of Jonquil Dr., was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Christopher Todd Jones, 35, of Cloudy Valley Rd., was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Anthony Kelvin Sequoyah, 33, of Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for assault on a female, possession of stolen goods/property and misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Jessica Myraah McCoy, 28, of Longview Lane Long Branch, Cherokee, was charged with aid and abet providing drugs to an inmate, failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Alfred Jermaine Frazier, 20, of Speedwell Acres, Cullowhee, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Justin Ryan Huskey, 34, of Williamson Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Tristin Hart-Zeb Wilson, 24, of Boo Haller Rd., Whittier, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

April 3

Amber Carol-Leigh Bradley, 31, of Cherokee, was charged with aid and abet providing drugs to inmate. A secured bond of $125,000 was set.

April 4

Rodney Alan Panther, 35, of Long Branch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Charles Ray Tolley, 48, of Riverbend Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with assault on a female and elder abuse. A secured bond of $60,000 was set.

April 5

Andy Odell Queen, 46, of Johns Creek Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Amber June Franks, 22, of Sylva, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Rachel Jewel White Urrutia, 40, of Oak Hill Dr., Franklin, was charged with trespass of real property and resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Lane Robert Moody, 21, of Jewel St., was charged with possession of marijuana 1/2 to 1 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

April 6

Miranda Kathy Nations, 27, of Roundhill Rd., Bryson City, was issued a warrant for arrest for felony larceny after breaking and entering and second degree burglary. A secured bond of $35,000 was set.

William Joseph Conner, 31, of Oak Hill Dr., was charged with an indictment for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

April 7

Dora Carrion Alvarado, 50, of Toohow Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for probation violation. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Alexandrea Nichole Carpenter, 25, of Cullowhee Mountain Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with shoplifting/concealment of goods. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Lauren Marie Smith, 26, of Cheerful Cove Rd., was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

Frank Joseph McCoy, 28, of Cattle Dr., Whittier, was issued a warrant for arrest for first degree trespass. No bond was set.