Arrests for April 20, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests April 7 – 16. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

April 11

Danelle Kay Jimenez, 36, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Cody Ryan Winnegar, 35, was charged with an indictment. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Brach Alan Brasier, 32, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a place for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sergeant James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Danelle Kay Jiminez, 35, was charged with failure to appear. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

April 12

Jacob Lee Norris, 31, was charged with driving while license revoked, display expired registration plate, widow tint violation, breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods and injury to real property. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

April 13

Jacob Lee Norris, 31, was charged with possession of burglary tools. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Daniel Keith Cabe, 72, was charged with failure to appear. Sergeant Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Luis Angel Mejia-Garcia, 27, was charged with probation violation. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

April 14

Garrett Daniel Jones, 33, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property. Caleb G. McConnell made the arrest.

Richard James Kozlosky, 63, was charged with domestic physical. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

April 16

Luther Victory Stinnett IV, 29, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Celeste Devereux Henry, 21, was charged with misuse of 911 system. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

April 7

Alexia Shakiya Turner Stewart, 23, of York, S.C., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of cocaine, conspire traffic MDA/MDMA by transportation, trafficking in MDA/MDMA by transportation and trafficking in MDA/MDMA by possession. A secured bond of $170,000 was set.

April 8

Marcus Thad Deville, 28, of Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A secured bond of $500 was set.

April 9

William Clay Tucci-Caselli, 27, of Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, resisting a public officer, misdemeanor conspiracy, attempted break/enter a motor vehicle, second degree trespass, larceny by anti inventory device, larceny of a motor vehicle and probation violation. A secured bond of $86,000 was set.

William Miles Matter, 31, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for disorderly conduct. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

April 10

Thomas Daniel Hensley, 60, of Waynesville, was charged with child support purge. A $2,600 bond was set.

Eric Ross Wallen, 35, of Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for operate a vehicle with no insurance and driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Matthew Allen Minnillo, 40, of Cullowhee, was charged with civil contempt/child support purge. A $408.32 bond was set.

Billy Joe Smith, 28, of Sylva, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond was set.

Jessica Irene Jones, 37, of Whittier, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, conspire to traffic methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and traffic in methamphetamine. A secured bond of $250,000 was set.

Norma Kay Driver, 49, of Cherokee, was charged with conspire to traffic methamphetamine. A secured bond of $75,000 was set.

Coy Alan Rogers, 26, of Robbinsville, was charged with conspire to traffic methamphetamine. A secured bond of $75,000 was set.

Nicole Dominique Bradley, 30, of Cherokee, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond was set.

Ryan Keith Robb, 29, of Cullowhee, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of less than 1/2 oz of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle to store a controlled substance and possession of synthetic cannabinoid. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

April 11

Sesar Leon Rodriguez, 38, of Arden, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Sierra Astrid Blalock, 30, was charged with failure to appear for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Jonathan Daniel Barker, 47, of Robbinsville, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, felony probation violation and possession of cocaine. A secured bond of $40,000 was set.

Kaetlyn Jade Cabe, 19, of Otto, was charged with failure to appear for exceeding a safe speed, fail to wear seat belt for driver, drive left of center, drive after consuming under 21, no operators license and driving while intoxicated. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Mary Heather Dickson, 42, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

April 12

Keith Andrew Basty, 34, of Franklin, was charged with resisting a public officer, misdemeanor larceny and habitual felon. A secured bond of $3,500 was set.

Edwin Antonio Romero, 43, of Sylva, was charged with contributing to a delinquency of a juvenile, misdemeanor child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Kelley Marie Walkingstick, 34, of Sylva, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, misdemeanor child abuse, carry a concealed gun, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Matthew Douglas Owen, 39, of Tuckasegee, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Hiram Lee Butler, 49, of Whittier, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set,

Lisa Eugenia Wykle, 48, of Sylva, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property. No bond was set.

April 13

Sierra Astrid Blalock, 30, was charged with failure to appear. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Colby Alexander Dillard, 25, of Sylva, was charged with shoplifting and vehicle theft. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

April 14

Brooke Tiffany Clonch, 30, of Sylva, was charged with allow unlicensed driver to drive and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.

Laranzo Daniel Wilnoty, 36, of Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Jeffery Allen Murphy, 49, of Tuckasegee, was charged with failure to appear for breaking and or entering and misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $17,500 was set.

Whitney Allison Downs, 30, of Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for resisting a public officer and larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Rashonda Lashae Bradley, 35, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Lehua Joan Walkingstick, 44, of Sylva, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and violation of court order. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

April 16

John Michael Hurley, 55, of Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for simple affray. A secured bond of $750 was set.

Zachary Chase Wood, 23, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.