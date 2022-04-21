Arrests for April 21, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests April 8 – 17. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

April 11

David George Collins, was charged with assault on a female and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Timothy Michael Carson, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substance. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Dustin Lynn Busby, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Deputy Cody Tiger made the arrest.

Kayla Nicole Woods, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

Robert Gary Dye, was charged with failure to appear for driving while intoxicated. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

April 12

David Collins, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

April 17

Timothy Ray Hill, was charged with assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Matt D. Laws, was charged with communicating threats. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

April 7

Sean C. Mason was issued an order for arrest for domestic violence protective order violation. J.A. Riles made the arrest.

April 8

Jamie Patrick Oneal, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Michala Cheyenne Taylor, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Nathan Daniel Green, was charged with felony flee to elude, careless and reckless driving, speeding (130 MPH in 55 MPH zone), speeding (70 MPH in 45 MPH zone), speeding (60 MPH in 45 MPH zone), failure to stop at steady red light, hit and run, driving while license revoked, improper passing and resist/ obstruct/delay. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

April 10

Joshua Ray Carver, was charged with driving while impaired. G.D. Hovis made the arrest.

April 14

Kristy Danielle Cabe, was charged with probation violation. A.R. Holland made the arrest.

Tyler Johnathan Thurman, was issued an order for arrest for probation violation. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

April 8

Shira Lynn Littlejohn, 32, of North Country Club Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Jimmy Wayne Edwards, 62, of Begonia Lane, was charged with assault on a female. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

April 9

Alexander Martinez Garcia, 26, of Bertha Saunoke Rd., Cherokee, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. An unsecured bond of $7,500 was set.

April 11

Crystal Lee Queen, 44, of Indian Mound Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with simple assault. A bond of $1 was set.

Samantha Katurah Phillips, 41, of Wahalla Rd., Highlands, was charged with extradition fugitive from other state. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

April 12

Christopher Todd Jones, 35, of Cloudy Valley Rd., was charged with possession of stolen goods and felony probation violation. A secured bond of $85,000 was set.

Thomas Paul Trantham, 27, of Touchstone Way, was charged with child support purge and theft of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Whitney Allison Downs, 29, of Huntington Ridge, Whittier, was charged with child support purge arrest order. A $392.87 bond was set.

Christina Marie Jenkins, 41, of Laurel Knob Rd., Cashiers, was charged with larceny by an employee and obtain property by false pretenses. No bond was set.

April 13

William Kenneth Drasdo, 42, of Sylva, was charged with breaking and entering. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

April 14

Michael David Touger, 38, of Cheerful Cove, Cullowhee, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

April 15

Derrick Lane Bryson, 40, of Sutton Branch Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

April 16

Tyrese Dalton Slaven, 20, of Ped Rd., Winfield, Tenn, was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.

Peyton Noelle Wood, 22, of Helm Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with simple assault. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

April 17

Kimberly Ann Santy, 41, of Newport Dr., was charged with misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Ray Charles McCall, 34, of Old Mill Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with assault on a government official, resist/obstruct/delay and simple assault. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.