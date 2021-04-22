Arrests for April 22, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests April 9 – 19. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

April 9

John Paul McCall, was charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Hedi Johanna Dreml, was charged with all other offenses, warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction, possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

April 12

Jeffery Scott Johnson, was charged with breaking and entering. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

James Cope, was charged with sex offense 1st degree of child. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Robert Brandon Clark, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Jess Harvey Cagle, 48, of Grape Cove Rd., was charged with failure to appear for possession/display/altered/fictitious/revoked/drivers license, expired registration card/tag. An unsecured bond of $250 was set.

April 13

Chastie Ann Cable, was charged with speeding, driving while impaired. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Dennis Paul Kramber, was charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of methamphetamine. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

April 14

James Walsh, was issued warrant service. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

April 15

Jody Ray Allen, was charged with driving while license revoked impaired revocation. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Bruce Zachary McDonald, was charged with assault on a female. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Clarissa Anne Smith, was issued warrant service, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

April 16

Kyle Jordan Jenkins, was issued warrant service for out of state felony. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

April 17

Dwayne Keith Vitaliano, was charged with felony driving under the influence out of Florida. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Davin Lane Eldridge, was charged with violating domestic violence protective order. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Anthony Vincent Alos, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, altered/steal/destroy criminal evidence, possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

April 19

James Richard Atkinson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, destroying criminal evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for probation violation and possession of methamphetamine. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Michael Austin Henry, was charged with possession of stolen goods. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

April 11

Amber Lynn Williamson, 35, was issued a true bill of indictment. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Sargent Ashe made the arrest.

Kendall Luanne Jackson, 26, was issued an order for arrest for indictment for trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin. A secured bond of $125,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

Anthony Vincent Alos, 35, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, alter destroy criminal evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A secure bond of $15,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

April 12

Kristian Alexander Dreml, 41, was charged with felony breaking or entering. A secure bond of $4,000 was set. Officer Hovis made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

April 12

Lacy Alexis Normand, 25, of Oak Hill Rd., was charged with failure to appear for fail to stop for steady red light, speeding. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Justin Reeves Lambert, 39, of Sunset Farm Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for resist/obstruct/delay, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, exceeding safe speed, reckless driving, felony probation violation. A secured bond of $7,000 was set.

James David Friedley, 32, of Brandon Dr., Delray Beach, Fla., was charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle non-forcible, attempted larceny after breaking and entering, communicating threats. An unsecured bond of $1,000

April 13

Timothy David Kibel, 36, of Sutton Branch Rd., was issued warrant for arrest for domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Greta Lynn Pheasant, 42, of Enoch Oocumma Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Trestan Lavar Moses, 28, of W. 28th St., Charlotte, was charged with failure to appear for drive/allow motor vehicle with no registration, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Lehua Joan Walkingstick, 42, of Snap Lane, was charged with failure to appear. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Chadwick Errol George, 47, of Poplar Tree Lane, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for plant conservation act violation, larceny of ginseng, misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Nina Marie Otero, 23, of Mockingbird Rd., was charged with driving while impaired. A $500 bond was set.

April 14

Nathan Kenneth Ellsworth, 20, of Cross Creek Court, Mills River, was charged with resisting a public officer, drive after consuming under 21, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Jacob Nathaniel Bigwitch, 24, of Painttown Rd., Cherokee, was issued warrant service for failure to appear for other jurisdiction, misdemeanor probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

James Robert Justice, 43, of Joe Branch Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to inform of new/changes to online social media accounts.

Mark Allen Winstead, 34, of Old Soco Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possible trafficking heroin, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

April 15

Bryson Andrew Perry, 23, of Bourbon Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, felony conspiracy, larceny from the person, conspire to commit felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Colby Edward Bennett, 27, of Grace Court, Tuckasegee, was charged with felony probation violation. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

April 16

David Ray Sims, 45, of Grassy Creek Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Philip Trevin Young, 30, of His Way Hendersonville, was charged with felony probation violation. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Jacob Hunter Rattler, 28, of Elsie Rattler Rd., Cherokee, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, failure to appear for felony breaking and/or entering. A secured bond of $27,000 was set.

April 17

Mark Stephen Bennett, 50, of Pincushion Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order. No bond was set.

Sean Thompson Stribling, 22, of Wilson Cemetary Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with trespass of real property, injury to real property, attempted breaking and entering forcible. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Amanda Dawn Clawson, 40, of Hallie Manor Court, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on jail premise, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Kimberly Ann Santy, 40, of Cornis Lane, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

April 18

Austin Eugene Langley, 26, of Heady Mountain Rd., Cashiers, was charged with parole violations. No bond was set.