Arrests for April 28, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests April 14 – 22. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

April 18

Jeffery Michael Miller, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Jason Justin Edwards, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Nick lofthouse made the arrest.

Gregory Thomas Bufkin, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property and larceny. Jay Wright made the arrest.

April 19

Ronald Lee Wickham, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Jason Robert Mock, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

April 20

Bernice Garcia, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Nicole Dee Stewart, was charged with assault on a government officer/employee and resist/obstruct and delay law enforcement officer. Deputy Cody Tiger made the arrest.

April 21

Mark Daniel Castro, was charged with trespass, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods/property, injury to personal property and possession of burglary tools. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Travis Scott Mason, was charged with trespass, injury to personal property, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods/property. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Madeleine Marie Taylor, was charged with trespass, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking/entering, possession of stolen goods/property, injury to personal property, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Dakota Charles Mathis, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen goods/property. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Clarissa Anne Smith, was charged with failure to appear. Sargent Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Warren Jackson Morgan, was charged with second degree trespass. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

April 22

Toni Leann Brewer, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

April 24

Warren Jackson Morgan, was charged with trespass of real property. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

April 14

Tyler Johnathan Thurman, was issued an order for arrest for probation violation. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Kristy Danielle Cabe, was charged with probation violation. A.R. Holland made the arrest.

April 18

Kelly William Brasier, was charged with driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving and failure to maintain lane. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Ivry Tallent, was charged with aid and abet driving while license revoked and careless and reckless driving. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

April 19

Patrick Benjamin Kropp, was charged with driving while impaired, misdemeanor flee to elude, careless and reckless, failure to yield for blue light and siren, possession of open container, fail to maintain lane, follow to closely and unsafe lane change. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

April 19

Angela Watson Torres, was charged with breaking and/or entering. A.R. Holland made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

April 18

Gabriel Jobe Belcher, 23, of Whittier, was charged with resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $300 was set.

April 19

Devon Chase Beck, 18, of Cedar Cliff Rd., Hiwassiee, Ga., was charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, larceny and conspire to commit felony larceny. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Robert Lee Bigwitch, 45, of Adam Welch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

April 20

Ernest Victor Collins, 34, of Hidden Hills Lane, Whittier, was charged with resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $500 was set.

April 21

Jeremiah Gentry Gunter, 31, of Bidwell Rd., Whittier, was charged with child support purge, resisting a public officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, conspire to commit felony larceny, possession of stolen firearm, possession of stolen property, larceny of a firearm, larceny after breaking and entering and breaking and entering. A bond of $156,533.62 was set.