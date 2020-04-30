Arrests for April 30, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests April 17 – 23. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County – Sheriff’s Department

April 20

Aaron Michael Nemeth, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Rainy Savannah Kennis, was charged with disorderly conduct. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Kayla Nicole Woods, was charged with disorderly conduct. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Hunter Anderson Hollis, was charged with disorderly conduct. Jay Wright made the arrest.

April 21

Lenore Martinez Ristau, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction.

April 22

Joshua Bryan Parker, was charged with probation violation. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

April 17

Jacueline Leeann Sedman, 44, of Pierce Hill Rd., Dayton Tenn., was issued an order for arrest, all other larceny, order for arrest. No bond was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

April 18

Misty Thomas Johnson, 45, of Plantation Dr., was charged with simple assault. An unsecured bond of $500 was set. Officer Norman made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

April 20

Hung Thanh Huynh, 45, of Cullowhee, was charged with second degree trespass, felony larceny, breaking and entering. No bond was set.

April 22

Anthony Travis Arrwood, 34, of Saint James Place, Cullowhee, was charged with second degree trespass, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Melinda Earlene Murphy Howell, 48, of Wrights Creek Rd., Cherokee, was issued an order for arrest for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

April 23

Aaron Keith Nations, 37, of Lone Oak Dr., Whittier, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay, failure to appear for felony larceny, felony probation violation, possession of stolen firearm, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, resisting a public officer, possession of stolen property, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering. A secured bond of $24,000 was set.

Justin Michael Arch, 38, of Yellowhill Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of stolen property/goods, larceny after breaking and entering, conspire to break and enter a building with intent to commit a felony, conspire to obtain property by false pretense. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Saith David Cucumber, 24, of Bali Dr., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for assault on a government official. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.