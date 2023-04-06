Arrests for April 4, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests March 27 – April 2. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

March 27

Valerie Sue Bierlein, 38, was charged with true bill of indictment. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Brian Lynn Brugman, 46, was charged with failure to appear. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Brandon Lex Penland, 34, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, altered/steal/destroy criminal evidence and obtain property by false pretense. Sargent James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Corey Steven Bledsoe, 24, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

March 28

Micah Dillion Breeden, 26, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Caleb Vincent Hunter, 33, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, breaking & entering, possession of a schedule II controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking and entering, injury to real property and resisting a public officer. Tristen Howard made the arrest.

March 30

Amy Murray Gibson, 44, was charged with failure to appear. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

March 31

Patricia Geiger, 41, was charged with simple assault and assault and battery. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Dana Marie Henry, 27, was charged with failure to appear and child support enforcement contempt. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Dominic E. Salvatori, was charged with governors warrant. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

April 1

Casey Ray Murphy, 27, was charged with indictment and driving while license revoked. Caleb G. McConnell made the arrest.

April 2

Jantzen Roland Mcamis, 27, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

March 27

Blaine Alan Vincent, 29, was charged with failure to appear for driving while intoxicated and unsupervised probation violation failure to pay $713. G.D. Hovis made the arrest.

Mauricio Giovanni Ramos, 22, was charged with failure to appear. Jonathan M. Lauffer made the arrest.

March 28

Rachel Lynn Puckett, 27, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Justin A. Riles made the arrest.