Arrests for April 7, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests March 24 – April 1. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

March 28

Jessalynn Elizabeth McArthur, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Tyler Alvin Ramey, was charged with breaking and entering, assault on a female, trespass, larceny of a dog and possession of stolen goods/property. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Michael Shane Bates, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

March 30

Tia L. Day, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.

March 31

Kyle Jaycob Hanson, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Timothy Michael Carson, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Elijah Joseph Blanchard, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Lieutenant Tim Holland made the arrest.

April 1

John Patrick Roquemore, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Dustin Louis Swafford, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest. `

Franklin Police Department

March 24

Gregory Allen Rhoden, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. M.A. Bingham made the arrest.

Vanessa Lynnette Griffith, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and obtain property by false pretense. C.T. Chastain made the arrest.

March 26

Austin Harley McCall, was issued an order for arrest for assault inflicting serious injury. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

March 27

John Bishop, was charged with first degree trespass, disorderly conduct and resist delay obstruct. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Alexander Carl Farland, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle. A.R. Holland made the arrest.

March 30

Jeffery Michael Miller, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.