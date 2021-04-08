Arrests for April 8, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests March 22 – April 4. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

March 29

Matthew Devon Perkins, was issued a Governor’s warrant. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

March 30

Mark Alexander Anderson, was charged with drug/narcotic violations.

March 31

Charles Russell Edwards, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempted break and enter building, larceny, possession of stolen goods/property. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Joshua David Shelton, was issued a warrant. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

April 1

William Gumar Ramos, was charged with violating domestic violence protective order violation. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Henry Stacey Phillips, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Biaggio Withers, was issued warrant service. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Tyler Lee Watson, was issued a true bill of indictment. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Michael Anthony Passafume, was issued a true bill of indictment for a habitual felon. Adrian L. Mace Made the arrest.

Bruce Zachary McDonald, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

April 2

Amber Lynn Williamson, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

Jacqueline Beatrice Moore, was charged with probation violation. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

April 3

Willie Eldon Watts, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Avery Allison Bates, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by transportation, trafficking opium or heroin by possession, trafficking opium or heroin by transportation, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Edwin Michael Fusco, was trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by transportation, trafficking opium or heroin by possession, trafficking opium or heroin by transportation. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Benjamin Gary Speed, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by transportation, trafficking opium or heroin by possession, trafficking opium or heroin by transportation, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substances. Jordan c. Sutton made the arrest.

April 4

Monique Laverne Smith, was charged with probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, flee/elude arrest. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Casey Lee Evans, was charged with school attendance law violation. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

March 27

Justin David Carver, 24, was charged with burglary breaking and entering. A secured bond of $16,000 was set. Sargent Ashe made the arrest.

Bailey Brooke Harrell, 25, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

March 28

Kristy Marianne Sheldon, 28, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

March 29

Joseph Lee Samarco, 48, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set. Officer Hovis made the arrest.

Ronnie Lee Queen, 39, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Sargent Norman made the arrest.

March 30

Martin Allen Brink, 50, was issued a warrant for arrest for domestic violence protective order. No bond was set. Officer Hovis made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

March 22

Laurence Gerard Hinton, 55, of Dillard Rd., was charged with protective order violation. No bond was set.

Tirell O. Timothy, 39, of Edge St. S.W., Atlanta, Ga., was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A secured bond of $200 was set.

John Banton Legere, 44, of Brown Ridge Rd., was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Thomas Eugene Gibson, 56, of Mountain Oaks Lane, was charged with assault on a female. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

Johnathan Fredrick Carver, 28, of Quite Forrest Lane, Balsam, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Jess Harvey Cagle, 48, of Allens Branch Rd., was issued a true bill of indictment for habitual felon. No bond was set.

Jesse Douglas Cook, 39, of Harley Cove Rd., Whittier, was charged with breaking and entering. No bond was set.

March 23

Justin Ray Queen, 19, of Stillhouse Branch Rd., Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for trespassing, damage to property, resist/public officer. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Tabitha Sherel Henry, 31, of Pumpkin Town Rd., was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation for out of county. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

March 24

Jason Scott Armstrong, 45, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for child support purge. A bond of $2,833.26 was set.

Charles Albert Weeks, 39, of Sherrill Rd., Bryson City, was issued a child support purge. A bond of $218.46 was set.

Charles Alden Brooks, 18, of Sugarloaf Rd., was charged with second degree trespassing. No bond was set.

March 25

Cameron Zane Turner, 22, of Emerson Poore Dr., Candler, was charged with failure to appear for Watauga County. An unsecured bond of $250 was set.

March 26

Zachary Heath Nicholson, 27, of Laurel Knob Rd., Cashiers, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Amari Marqdise Rashadeen, 21, of Amberly Lane, Charlotte, was charged with failure to appear for violation of court order. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Carolyn Rachael Reed, 23, of Potato Patch Dr., Cherokee, was charged with violation of court order. A secured bond of $4,000 was set.

March 28

Adam Warren-David Evitt, 32, of Windy Gap Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Amber Sherice Crowe, 34, of Mink Branch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

David Jason Johnson, 39, of Beavor Rd., Lake Toxaway, was issued a fugitive warrant. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

March 29

Nadya Alyssa Nansi Colon, 20, of Chestnut Knoll Lane, Charlotte, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Trenton Jeremy Franks, 27, Of Sylva, was issued a fugitive order for other state. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Tanya Lynn Maney, 31, of A Model Dr., Whittier, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. No bond was set.

James Colby McCoslin, 38, of Oak Hill. was issued a fugitive warrant. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Krystal Leann Ogle, 31, of Clarence Hall Rd., was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, identity therft. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

March 30

Mark Wayne Carver, 31, of Berts Creek Rd., Robbinsville, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, resist a public officer, failure to appear for felony probation violation, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, indictment for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. A secured bond of $68,500. was set.

March 31

Colby Alexander Dillard, 23, of Clockwork Lane, was issued a fugitive warrant. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

April 1

David Samuel Brady, 44, of Sam Brady Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretense. A secured bond of $6,000 was set.

Haley Regen Mobley, 24, of Leatherwood St., Bryson City, was charged with driving while license revoked. No bond was set.

Taylor Norman Taylor, 21, of Rec. Park Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for interfering with emergency communication, assault on a female. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.