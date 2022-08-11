Arrests for August 11, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests July 26 – August 7. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

August 2

Michael Shawn Davis, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Joshua Adam Rider, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Justin Messer, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Michael Shawn Davis, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

August 4

Jose Luis Damian-Mejia, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining place for a controlled substances, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and simple possession of marijuana. William R. Younce made the arrest.

Joan Beck Hobbs, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by transportation, maintaining a place for a controlled substances and possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver methamphetamine. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Nicholas James Keith, was charged with offenses committed in jurisdiction. Brent C. Ledford made the arrest.

August 5

Jacquelyn Elyssa Miller, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Jamie Patrick Oneal, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Bryan Scott Garringer, was charged with flee/elude arrest, possession of stolen motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer and injury to personal property. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Bruce Edwards Davis, was charged with assault on a female. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

August 7

Michael Perkins Jr., was charged with offenses committed in jurisdiction. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

July 31

Isaiah Jaqjan Fisher, was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Zachary Markez Burnside, was charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

August 2

Mika Briana Marcotte, was charged with carrying a concealed gun/driving while license revoked and misdemeanor probation violation. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

July 26

Austin Levi Ewart, of Ray St., Waynesville, was charged with failure to appear for domestic protection order violation and communicating threats. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Zachary Jarrett Randolph, 41, of Cutting Edge Dr., was charged with failure to appear for damage to property, probation violation, assault on a female, attempted breaking and entering and resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $21,000 was set.

April Bryson, 38, of Johnquil Dr., was charged with failure to appear for school attendance law violation. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Steven Wayne Bumgarner, 45, of Webster Rd., was charged with failure to appear for larceny by an employee. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Lisa Renee Schrader, 61, of Speedwell Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for failure to exhibit/surrender license, driving while license revoked impaired revocation and possession of stolen goods. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Ashley Savannah Frady, 36. of Eagles Ridge Rd., Sapphire, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond was set.

July 27

William Eric Woodard, 58, of Leatherwood Rd., was charged with child support purge. A $2,000 bond was set.

Ishmael Perez Hernandz, 24, of Nikyu Ave., Glenville, was charged with simple assault. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Dora Carrion Alvarado, 51, of Toohow Rd., Whittier, was charged with child support purge. A secured bond of $40,569.74 was set.

July 28

Allan Jordan Yonker, 18, of Huff Hollow Rd., Newport, Tenn., was charged with assault by strangulation and injury to personal property. No bond was set.

Darrin Ray Talley, 34, of Bismarck Loop, was charged with child support purge. A $10,834.89 bond was set.

Deborah Sue Brayman Connolly, 32, of Wicker Rd., was charged with child support purge. A $55 bond was set.

King Allen Lackey, 37, of Tall Oaks, was charged with failure to appear for flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, no operators license, larceny, obtain property by false pretense, identity theft, possession of stolen goods/property, shoplifting/concealment of goods, felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of dimethyamphetamine, resist a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $97,541 was set.

Lucinda Faye Childers, 40, of Rough Branch, Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for unauthorized use of motor vehicle. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Cheyenne Robin Arneach, 30, of Tsali Enola Rd., Cherokee, was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Kathleen Jarosz, 61, of Armour Rd., Whittier, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and simple assault. No bond was set.

July 29

Ruben Jimenez Lopez, 41, of Valor Mtn., Glenville, was charged with domestic violation protective order violation. No bond was set.

Tivan Dean Saunooke, 18, of Stacy Saunooke Rd., Cherokee, was issued an order for arrest for no operators license and reckless driving. A secured bond of $500 was set.

July 30

Brandy Patricia Martin, 23, of Troy Martin Rd., Whittier, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

July 31

Felicia Dawn Marr, 32, of Passmore Lane, Whittier, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Sandra Ledford Evans, 47, of Corn Flower Lane, Dillsboro, was charged with failure to appear for larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Joshua Lawrence Bradley, 40, of Seagull Hollow, Sevierville, Tenn., was charged with failure to appear for operate a vehicle with no insurance, drive/allow a motor vehicle with no registration, driving while license revoked impaired revocation, expired/no inspection, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and second degree trespass. A secured bond of $21,500 was set.

Missey Fern James, 50, of Vintage Dr., was charged with failure to appear for violation of unsupervised probation, possession of stolen goods property and misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Nikki Ann Cagle, 29, of Locust St., Bryson City, was charged with larceny by an employee. An unsecured bond of $40,000 was set.

August 1

Tanya Les Stevens, 48, of Candy Lane, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Mike Alexander Green, 42, of Peppermill Lane, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond was set.

August 2

Miranda Conner Bryson, 48, of Fruitful Place, Cullowhee, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Brett Leo Bryson, 55, of Fruitful Place, Cullowhee, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Jeremy Lee Gunter, 37, of Boo Holler Rd., Whittier, was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

Bobby Joseph Johnson, of Charley’s Creek, Tuckaseege, was charged with child support purge. A secured bond of $246 was set.

Jon Kyle Jordan, 45, of Queentown Rd., Canton, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. A secured bond of $75,000 was set.

Alexander Milan Valdez-Hensley, 20, of Kokopelli Place, was charged with fleeing to elude, resisting a public officer and drive after consuming under the age of 21. No bond was set.

August 3

Christopher Nathan Stephens, 36, of Luis Cove Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Piper Ann Betances, 40, of Audubon Trail, Cashiers, was issued a true bill of indictment for habitual felon. No bond was set.