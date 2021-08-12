Arrests for August 12, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests Dec. 1 – 10. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

August 2

Thomas Behringer, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Gregory Dylan O’Donahue, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury with minor present, assault on child under 12 years of age, injury to personal property. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

August 3

Joey Lee Chambers, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Brandon Lex Penland, was charged with probation violation. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Trance Lewis Stoudemire, was charged with assault on a female, interfere with emergency communication, probation violation. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Benjamin Gary Speed, was charged with simple assault, assault and battery. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrests.

August 4

Caleb Scott Tallent, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Alrxis Miles Bragg, was charged with violate domestic violence protect order, speeding, reckless driving with wanton disregard, larceny. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Biaggio Withers, was charged with failure to appear. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Angelo Ramos Jr., was charged with assault on a female. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Monique Laverne Smith, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods/property. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Gregorio Flores-Gasca, was charged with flee/elude arrest, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer, reckless driving. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

August 5

Carl Kenneth Floyd, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Jamie Patrick Oneal, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Tim Holland made the arrest.

Connor Christian Sim, was issued a governors warrant for a fugitive, child support enforcement contempt. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Ian Thomas Spies, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Caleb Scott Tallent, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods, possession of burglary tools, burglary/breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Joan Beck Hobbs, was charged with failure to appear. Anthony Zari made the arrest.

Kenith James Scott, was charged with fugitive for out of state felony. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

April Renee Burd, was charged with aid/abet breaking or entering. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

David Jason Lewis, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Ian Sloan Nixon, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

August 6

Kaleigh Wa-Le-La Jackson, was charged with failure to appear. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Samuel Stephen Nix, was charged with probation violation, failure to appear. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Martin Emilio Cerino Marquez, was charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substances, flee/elude arrest, no operators license. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

August 7

William Pell Hodges Jr., was charged with resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer, failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

August 8

Michael Richard Ford, was charged with assault and battery. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Kimberly Marie Jenkins, was charged with failure to appear. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Wilburn Wesley Holt, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Sergeant Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Matthew Lee Hurst, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

July 30

Virginia Reynolds, 82, was charged with damage to property. A $500 bond was set.

August 1

Reginia Leigh Sanders, 37, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

August 5

Tony Dustin Bateman, 31, was charged with larceny. A $600 bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

July 27

Courtney Diane Owen, 30, of Lost Ridge Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, felony possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $7,500 was set.

Furman Anthony Smith, 47, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was charged with fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. No bond was set.

Bruce Eugene Ledford, 47, of Whittier, was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.

July 28

Matthew Douglas Rowe, 34, of Pumpkin Town Rd., was charged with failure to appear for simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Alexandrea Nicole Carpenter, 24, of Aurora Lane, was charged with misdemeanor conspiracy. No bond was set.

July 29

Missey Fern James, 49, of Althea Ridge Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Timothy Scott Lawrence, 52, of Valor Mountain Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Hunter Alexander Morgan, 27, East Sylva Circle, was charged with misdemeanor conspiracy, misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Michael Ray Guffey, 71, of Garland Buchanan Rd., was issued warrant for arrest for third degree sex exploit of a minor. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

July 30

Mitchell Nelson Jewell, 66, of Eagles Ridge Rd., was charged with assault by pointing a gun. No bond was set.

Brandi Nicole Johnson, 34, of Wrights Creek Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for probation violation. No bond was set.

Michael James Tullos, 31, of Orions Lane, Whittier, was charged with assault on a female, injury to personal property. No bond was set.

Kimberly Ann Santy, 40, of Cornis Lane, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Eli Bronson Howard, 19, of Newport Dr., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

July 31

Ronald Dennis Long, 74, of Independence Place, Cullowhee, was charged with interfering with emergency communication, assault on a female. No bond was set.

Joshua Lee Haney, 31, of Waynesville, was issued a parole warrant. No bond was set.

August 1

Anfeny Joshua Morales Vazquez, 25, of Manor Trace, was charged with interfering with emergency communications, assault on a female, assaut by strangulation. No bond was set.

David Jason Johnson, 39, of Laurel Knob Rd., Cashiers, was charged with felony probation violation. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Tarrell Lawshawn Williams, 40, of Old Greenville Highway, Clemson, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine. A secured bond of $100,000 was set.

Jonathan Matthew Jones, 35, of Palmer Pond Rd., Clyde, was charged with felony probation violation. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

August 2

Brian Keith Guzman, 46, of Marion, was charged with felony probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. A secured bond of $75,000 was set.