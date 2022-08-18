Arrests for August 18, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests August 4 – 14. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

August 9

Derald Fredrick Queen, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, violating domestic violence protective order, injury to personal property and larceny. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Austin Henry Posey, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence protective order violation, simple assault, assault and battery or participates in simple affray and communicating threats. Jay Wright made the arrest.

August 10

Lenor Lenoka Wilson, was issued a true bill of indictment. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Luis Leonardo-Damian Meja, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation and driving while intoxicated level 5. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

William Dale Sheffield, was charged with true bill of indictment. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

August 11

Callie Elizabeth Rogers, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and breaking and entering. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

William Cory Rogers, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and breaking and entering. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Alejandro Reyes-Cruz, was charged with sexual battery. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Jessica Myraah McCoy, was charged with larceny. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Andrew Parker Casto, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Justin Messer, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

August 12

Edward Carl Austin, was charged with offenses committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Kevin Dwight Tallent, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

August 13

Nathan Dean Hession, was charged with driving under the influence. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

August 14

Kimberly Marie Cates, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen motor vehicle. Joel Lynch made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

August 6

Bryan Scott Garringer, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle. J.A. Riles made the arrest.

Scott Lynn Marchant, was charged with second degree trespass and larceny of a motor vehicle. G.D. Hovis made the arrest.

August 7

Brach Alan Brasier, was charged with trafficking fentanyl by possession, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. R. S. Dula made the arrest.

Kelly William Brasier, was charged with trafficking fentanyl by possession, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Ivry Jayne Tallent, was charged with trafficking fentaynl by possession, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

August 8

Raymond Kyle Ulsh, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Kelly J. Fosler made the arrest.

August 10

Kevin Jacob Holland, was charged with habitual felon. G.D. Hovis made the arrest.

Daniel Edward William Stanfield, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Erik R. Madsen, was charged with attempted second degree force sex offense. Kelly J. Fosler made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

August 4

Jason Anthony Sisi, 61, of Mountain Oaks Lane, was charged with failure to appear for communicating threats. A secured bond of $500 was set.

August 5

William Donald Cline, 31, of Jonny Allan Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and fugitive warrant. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Dillon Stone Wilson, 29, of Shake Rag Rd., Hiawassee, Ga., was charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. A secured bond was set.

Clay Harrison Caldwell, 20, of Clayton St., was charged with possession of controlled substance on jail premises. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Jose Angel Graves, 46, of Log Cabin Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, possession of stole motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

August 6

Jeremy Michael Gregor, 39, of River Chase Rd., was charged with assault by strangulation. No bond was set.

Tiffany Shandra Sims, 26, of Cullowhee Mountain Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

August 7

Reyna Mae Owle-Perez, 22, of Arrow Head Lane, Whittier, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Sierra Salone Jenkins, 31, of Levi Mathis Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for identity theft, obtain property by false pretense, possession of stolen goods/property, injury to real property, larceny after breaking and entering and breaking and entering. A secured bond of $110,000 was set.

James Tyler Griffin, 31, of Cullowhee, was charged with simple assault. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.