Arrests for August 19, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests Dec. 1 – 10. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

August 9

Wilburn Wesley Holt, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Sergeant Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Matthew Lee Hurst, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Hank Riley Galloway, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Johnathan Hurst, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

August 10

Wesley Wayne Cochran, was issued a true bill of indictment. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Dustin Lane Carden, was issued warrant service for extradition/fugitive from other state. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

August 11

Danelle Kay Jimenez, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Ronald Edward Swafford, was charged with assault on a government officer/employee, possession of stolen goods/property, probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

August 12

Richard Kaleb Bates, was charged with child support contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Adam Charles Klatt, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Victor Glenn Cook, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Angelo Ramos Jr., was charged with intimidating a witness.

Chelsea Briana Heaton. was charged with possession of methamphetamine. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Ronald Scott Jones Jr., was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

August 13

Nadya Elise Rogers, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Matthew Owen Carpenter, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

August 14

Michael David Wright, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. Denver J. Elliot made the arrest.

Charles Gregory Spain, was issued a warrant for fugitive from out of state.

August 15

Michael David Wright, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

August 16

Donnie Dean Gooding Jr., was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Elizabeth Claire Cook, was charged with communicating threats.

Franklin Police Department

August 5

Tony Dustin Bateman, 31, was charged with larceny. A $600 bond was set.

August 6

Dustin Edward Harvey, 24, was charged with failure to appear. A $500 bond was set.

Robert Drew Houston, 43, was charged with trespassing. A $50 bond was set.

August 8

Tony Dustin Bateman, 31, was charged with simple assault, larceny, drunk and disorderly, issued an order for arrest for second degree trespass. A $2,000 bond was set.

August 9

Allen Scott Moore, 51, was issued an order for arrest for driving while license revoked. A $1,000 bond was set.

August 9

James Wade Combee, 37, was issued an order for arrest. for domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

August 12

Neil Ray Moorell, 44, was issued an order for arrest for larceny, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, possession of stolen goods, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny, possession of stolen goods. A $10,000 bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

August 2

Brian Keith Guzman, 46, of Marion, was charged with felony probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. A secured bond of $75,000 was set.

August 3

Lucas Mandrel Rosario, 40, of Dream Valley Rd., was charged with indecent liberties with a child. A secured bond of $80,000 was set.

Piper Ann Betances, 39, of Audubon Trail, Cashiers, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC extract, possession of more than 1.5 ounces of marijuana, forgery of an instrument, obtaining property by false pretenses, issued a fugitive warrant. A secured bond of $150,000 was set.

Dustin Shane Gilman, 41, of Audubon Trail, Cashiers, was charged with drug equipment violations, possession of more that 1.5 ounces of marijuana, possession of THC extract, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

August 4

Melody Faith Stone, 31, of Mystic Lane, was charged with failure to appear for reckless driving to endanger persons or property. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

April Nations, 36, of Bradley Dr., Cherokee, was charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. No bond was set.

Robert Allen Hooper, 45, of Keyhole Lane, Cullowhee, was issued an order for arrest for flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, misdemeanor child abuse, misdemeanor probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, identity theft, felony probation violation. A secured bond of $17,000 was set.

Jonathan Michael Freeman, 32, of Nations Creek Rd., Whittier, was charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle forcible, motor vehicle theft. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

August 5

Patrick Dewitt Parris, 57, of Cat Creek Estates, Franklin, was issued a warrant for arrest for possession of stolen goods/property, misdemeanor larceny. No bond was set.

Jessica Ashley York, 25, of Cope Creek Rd., was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property, misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Michael Dean Owle, 54, of Hillcrest Ave., Maryville, Tenn., was charged with driving while license revoked, injury to personal property, hit and run leaving scene of accident. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

Eric Michael Bengivenga, 20, of Manor Trace, was charged with resisting a public officer. No bond was set.

Stephen Ray Bengivenga, 20, of Sylva, was charged with resisting a public officer. No bond was set.

August 6

Richard Daniel Bird, 46, of Myers Dr., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of cocaine. No bond was set.

Elizabeth Katherine Carserino, 53, of Sylva, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, identity theft, financial card theft. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

August 7

Hugo Tomas Lozao alvarado, 28, of Rhodes Cove, was charged with failure to appear for no operators license, resisting a public officer, reckless driving. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Brandon James Mathis, 30, of Triangle Rd., Tuckaseegee, was issued a warrant for arrest for assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

David Lee Fisher, 55, of Eclipse Dr., was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault on a female. No bond was set.

August 8

Aaron Levi Owle, 25, of Tooni Branch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of counterfeit instrument/ currency. A secured bond of $7,500 was set.

Cecelia Belle Bigwitch, 30, of Blue Wing Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. A secured bond of $4,000 was set.

August 9

Douglas Christopher Jones, 42, of Dog Leg Rd., Whittier, was charged with operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $500 was set. Jamie V. Ashe made the arrest.

Savannah Kay Huskey, 20, of Wolftown Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Samantha Nicole Namotka, 23, of Sparks Dr., was charged with possession of stolen goods. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

Stephen Elton Fish, 51, of Manor Trace. was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.

August 10

Brad Steven Ohlson, 56, of Mill Creek Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for assault with a deadly weapon. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.