Arrests for August 20, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests August 6 – 16. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

August 10

Ronald Paul Slagle, was charged with purchase of vehicle for purpose of sale of parts only, deliver/accept blank open title. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Lauren Greenwood, was charged with injury to personal property, communicating threats, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer, assault on law enforcement office inflicting serious injury, assault physically injuring law enforcement/probation/parole officer. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

August 12

Juanita Marie Cleveland, was charged with failure to appear. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

August 13

Richard Dewight Collins, was charged with violate domestic violence protective order. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Kayla Nicole Woods, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Jesse Johnson, was charged with failure to appear. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

August 14

Robert Shane Laws, was charged with domestic protective order violation, domestic criminal trespass. Brent C. Ledford made the arrest.

Joshua Ray Fitch, was charged with probation violation. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

Stephen Anthony Higbee, was charged with failure to appear for breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

August 16

Travis James Gregg, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

August 6

Stephanie Larson, 27, of Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for assault inflicting serious injury. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set. Officer Riles made the arrest.

August 7

Luis Angel Molina Robles, 33, of Cherry St., was charged with driving while license revoked, driving under the influence. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Officer Ashe made the arrest.

August 8

Brett Daniel Willard, 26, of Country Rd., was charged with interfering with emergency communication, violating domestic violence protective order violence. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

August 11

Ellen L. Wigmore, 83, of Oak Grove Church Rd., was charged with bad checks. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set. Officer Ashe made the arrest.

Robert Larry Sawyer, 50, of Laxy Bear Ridge, Sylva, was charged with unauthorize use. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set.

John Russel Sanfilippo, 54, of Sparrow Dr., was charged with possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $3,000 was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

August 10

Jesse Lonnie Harkin, 19, of Mill Creek Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, obtain property by false pretense, uttering a forged instrument, forgery of instrument. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Justin James Wikle, 34, of Nannys Lane, was charged with failure to appear for probation violation. A secured bond was set.

Jesse Lonnie Harkin, 33, of Mill Creek Rd., Culowhee, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obtain property by false pretense, uttering a forged instrument, forgery of instrument. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Karl Stuart Sachsenheimer, 42, of Cactus Loop, was charged with drug equipment violations, drug/narcotic violations. A $15,000 bond was set.

August 11

Craig Alan Hambrick, 39, of Webster Rd., was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order. No bond was set. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Mark Anthony Buchanan, 22, of Rocky Branch Rd., Whittier, was charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

Mallory Gayosso Littlejohn, 33, of Comfort Rd., was charged with financial card fraud, obtaining property by false pretenses, possession of stolen vehicle. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Ariel Marie Lassiter Fisher, 28, of Olivine Place, was charged with defrauding innkeeper. No bond was set.

August 12

Joseph Daniel Jacobs, 27, of River Bend St., Waynesville, was charged with probation violation for out of county. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Joshua Craig Cook, 29, was charged with larceny from the person. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

MacKenzie Lee Mathis, 28, of Redwing Vista, Whittier, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, defrauding innkeeper, possession of stolen goods, financial card theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed weapon, resist/obstruct/delay, possession of a stolen motor vehicle. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Lacy Alexis Normand, 25, of Oak Hill Dr., was charged with felony larceny, possession of stolen goods. No bond was set.

August 13

Allan Joseph Felton, 49, of Cricket Lane, was charged with fugitive warrant for arrest. A secured bond of $100,000 bond was set.

Anthony Jovohn Greene, 33, of Patroit Dr., was charged with resist/obstruct/delay. An unsecured bond was set.

August 14

Ashley Savannah Frady, 33, of Old Post Office Rd., Glenville, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Dustin Scott Dillard, 39. of Skyland Dr., was charged with probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon. No bond was set.

Stephanie Amber Sanford, 29, of Hayes Mill Rd., Franklin, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. No bond was set.

August 15

Thomas Glen Mancini, 40, of Sylva, was charged with child abuse, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. No bond was set.

Angela Greer Shelton, 41, of Red Bank Rd., Waynesville, was charged with reckless driving, fleeing to elude, open container, driving wrong way on dual lane road, unsafe movement, resist/obstruct and delay. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Errika Leah Arkansas, 42, of Hallmark Lane, Whittier, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond was set.

August 16

Patrick Allen McChesney, 35, of Marion Forest, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Quenten Carrie Riggs, 24, of Pyramid Place, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.