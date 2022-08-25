Arrests for August 25, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests August 15 – 21. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County – Sheriff’s Department

August 15

Callie Elizabeth Rogers, was charged with second degree trespass. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

August 16

Jessica Rita Smith, was issued a true bill of indictment for offenses committed in jurisdiction. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Austin McCall, was charged with failure to appear. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Harold Andrew Williamson, was issued a true bill of indictment. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Luther Victory Stinnett IV, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Anthony Shamal Bryson, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

August 18

Meghan Judith Woody, was charged with violation of conditions of release. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

August 19

Jacquelyn Elyssa Miller, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Blake Sanders, was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Enrique Patino Paredes, was charged with assault on a female. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

August 20

John Lyman Boyce, was charged with sex offender on child premises, trespass on posted property and open container after consuming alcohol. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Derik Cooper, was charged with assault on a female and possession of methamphetamine. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Ismael Palacios-Romero, was charged with driving while impaired. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

August 21

Joyce Winn, was charged with failure to appear. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

August 15

Nathan Roy White, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. G.D. Hovis made the arrest.

Anthony S. Bryson, was charged with break or enter a motor vehicle, simple assault, interfere with emergency communications and communicating threats. J.A. Riles made the arrest.

August 16

Samuel Ray, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle. L.C. Beegle made the arrest.

Wilburn Wesley Holt, was charged with second degree trespass of real property. L.C. Beegle made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

August 15

Justin Charles Brooks, 39, of Mimosa Lane, was charged with second degree trespass, domestic violence protective order violation, child support purge and misdemeanor larceny. A $9,500.78 bond was set.

Kimberly Ann Santy, 41, of Newport Dr., was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $100 was set.

Daniel Edward Franklin, 34, of Shuler Rd., Bryson City, was charged with child support purge. A secured bond of $705 was set.

August 16

Charles Thomas McCall, 54, of Zeb Alley Rd., Cashiers, was charged with child support purge. A $2,000 bond was set.

August 17

Zachary Chase Wood, 22, of Throwing Stones Rd., was charged with failure to appear for injury to personal property, injury to real property and break/enter to terrorize/injure. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Kary Ann McGoldrick, 20, of Crawford Cemetery Rd., was charged with simple affray. No bond was set.

Regina Pace Hunter, 59, of Pilot Knob Rd., Glenville, was charged with simple affray. No bond was set.

August 18

John Edward Bradley, 48, of Cattle Dr., Whittier, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and maintain a vehicle for a controlled substance. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

August 19

John Roy Russell, 46, of Three Cabin Rd., Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Charles Michael Nash, 34, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was issued a true bill of indictment for felony larceny. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

August 20

Melissa Ann Starchild, 66, of Bear Ridge Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with felony possession of marijuana. No bond was set.