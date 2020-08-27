Arrests for August 27, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests August 13 – August 24. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

August 17

Tyler Lee Watson, was charged with first degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Dustin Cole Estevez, was charged with larceny remove/destroy/deactivate component, shoplifting and concealment of goods, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. Garrett D. Hovis made the arrest.

Kathy Fay Nicole Atcheson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

August 18

Rebecca Denise Frady, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Deja Faye McGilvery, was charged with trafficking in opium/heroin. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

August 19

John Daryl Nichols, was charged with failure to appear. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Joshua Lee Faulk, was charged with larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods/property, break or enter a motor vehicle. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Austin Harley McCall, was issued warrant service for offenses committed in jurisdiction. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

August 21

Kayley Elizabeth Crisp, was charged with probation violation. Johathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Michael Kevin Young, was charged with failure to appear for warrant service.

August 22

Brach Alan Braisier, was charged with failure to appear for possession of heroin. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Bradley Logan Brock, was charged with larceny, probation violation.

Jeffery Lynn Carpenter, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Matthew Owen Carpenter, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Brevon Alexander Kimsey, was charged with reckless driving, fail to report accident, expired registration card/tag, hit/run leave scene with property damage, unsafe tires. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

August 24

Jerry Leon Harmon, was charged with warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

August 13

John Russell Sanfilippo, 54, of Sparrow Dr., was charged with possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $3,000 was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

August 14

Thomas Howard Giesy, 63, of Franklin, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

August 15

Rigoberto Trejo, 29, of Ridgecrest Heights Rd., was charged with speeding (36 in 20 mph zone), possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

August 16

James Todd Davidson, 39, of Northside Dr., was charged with communicating threats. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

August 19

Blane Lamont Clark, 29, of Mathis Dr., was charged with resisting officers, breaking and entering. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Officer bingham made the arrest.

Erin Lynn Eastburn, 38, of Rogers Rd., was charged with resist delay obstruct, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, injury to real property, simple assault. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

August 20

Joshua Lee Matnez Faulk, 34, of East Magnolia St., Lakeland, Fla., was charged with injury to real property. A secured bond of $500 was set. Officer Stahl made the arrest.